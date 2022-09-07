Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] India miss two run-outs on penultimate delivery as Sri Lanka virtually knock them out

Team India lost their Super 4 match against Sri Lanka by six wickets in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 6).

The defending champions have suffered back-to-back losses against the Islanders and Pakistan. They failed to defend 173 runs as the Islanders chased down the target with one ball to spare.

In the penultimate ball of the over off Arshdeep Singh, the Men in Blue missed a couple of run-out opportunities as Sri Lanka required two runs off two balls.

Rishabh Pant initially took a sigh at the stumps and missed it after Dasun Shanaka failed to hit the delivery. Arshdeep Singh also collected the ball but failed to execute the run-out on the non-striker's end. He also failed to hit the timber as Sri Lanka completed two runs to cross the finish line.

Sri Lanka stun India, registers victory by six wickets

Chasing 174 runs, Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis gave their side a perfect start. The duo scored 52 and 57, respectively and shared a 97-run stand for the opening wicket to set up a platform for the batters to follow.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web and brought India back into the contest with three quick wickets. He got rid of the top three batters while Ravichandran Ashwin also joined the act to reduce Sri Lanka to 110/4 in 14.1 overs.

While the game was titled in India's favor, Rajapaksa and skipper Dasun Shanaka steadied their innings and shared an unbeaten 64-run partnership to help their side win the match by six wickets.

India had a terrible start after they were sent in to bat first by Shanaka. They lost KL Rahul and Virat Kohli early on, and were 13/2 in 2.4 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front and scored 72 runs off 41 balls. He shared a crucial 97-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (34) for the third wicket.

Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant failed to finish off the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin played a seven-ball 15-run cameo to take the team’s total to 173/8 in 20 overs.

Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/24. Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne shared a couple of wickets each, while Maheesh Theekshana settled for one wicket.

India will take on Afghanistan in their last Super 4 match on Thursday (September 8).

