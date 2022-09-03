"How's this a lucky one" - Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza slams commentators for calling Glenn Maxwell's dismissal "lucky"

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza wasn't happy with Fox Cricket commentators terming his team's dismissal of Glenn Maxwell "lucky". He questioned their language on Twitter on Saturday, September 3, rhetorically asking why it was called so.

Zimbabwe created history on Friday, September 2, by defeating Australia by three wickets in Queensland. It was their first ODI win over the Aussies Down Under. All-rounder Ryan Burl starred with a five-wicket haul despite bowling just three overs.

The leg-spinner's first victim was Maxwell, who, tempted by a loopy leg-break on the middle stump, tried to hit it over long-off without much feet movement. The ball took the top edge and ballooned into the air, allowing Burl to run back and complete a caught and bowled. One of the Fox commentators laughed and called it a "lucky one". Seeing Burl smile and celebrate, he added:

"He knows how lucky it was."

Raza, took offense to the commentator for not giving Burl his due credit and wrote on Twitter:

"How’s this a lucky one? Please someone help me out here”

The wicket proved costly for Australia, who went on to crumble from 129-5 to 141 all out in just over four overs. Zimbabwe shot the target down in 39 overs with skipper Regis Chakabva top-scoring with 37 (72) and Burl also contributing a crucial 11 (17).

Although Zimbabwe emerged victorious, Australia won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. The hosts won the first match by five wickets and followed it up with an eight-wicket triumph in the second. David Warner top-scored in the series with 164 runs, while young all-rounder Cameron Green took eight wickets at an average of 7.12.

Sikandar Raza had a quiet series

Raza himself didn't have a great series. In the third ODI, he bowled four wicketless overs for 15 runs before getting out for eight off 19 balls.

Overall, he managed just 30 runs and one wicket at an economy rate of 5.93 in the three ODIs.

