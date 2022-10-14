Azeem Rafiq accused of using homophobic and anti-semitic comments during his Yorkshire second XI days 

England cricketer Azeem Rafiq, whose harrowing tales of racial experience within the Yorkshire county sparked widespread outrage and triggered reform, has been accused of using homophobic and antisemitic language during his playing days.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the British-Asian cricketer also 'fat-shamed' children while conducting a coaching lesson.

Rafiq apparently addressed a fellow teammate as 'Jew' despite the fact that he was not Jewish. A former Yorkshire player also claimed that Rafiq used homophobic language, saying:

"We were in the second XI together and if you didn't go on a night out he would call you a f****t."

The unnamed player continued:

"It was relentless. He may say he was just trying to fit in, but he was the ring-leader. There was one player he used to call a 'Jew' all the time. He said this player looked Jewish, which he wasn't.

"This sounds bizarre and was clearly wrong, but it was an accepted way to speak in the dressing room at the time. Azeem was a senior player in that side and was at the forefront of it."

Claims of Rafiq using homophobic language stretch deeper as he has also been accused of addressing opposition player Paul Wilkinson a "f****t" during a Yorkshire Premier League match between Darfield and Barnsley.

Confirming the story, Wilkinson told the Daily Mail:

"The umpire heard it at the time, but ignored it, as he didn't want the hassle of reporting a Yorkshire player. He was going to be the next big thing at the time if you remember."

During his days at Barnsley, Rafiq allegedly 'fat-shamed' a group of children that he was coaching. Former Barnsley Cricket Club chairman Andrew Froggett said in this regard:

"Azeem was coaching a group of young teenagers as he was doing his level three coaching badge at the time. A few of us were watching and as he was arranging the teams he put all the bigger, overweight lads in one side, and the slimmer kids in the other."

He continued:

"Then he said, 'Come on, it's shirts v skins', and made the bigger lads take their tops off. We said, 'You can't do that', and he just replied, 'They shouldn't be fat b******s'."

The most recent set of claims showcases Rafiq, who fought tooth and nail to recount his experience against racism to the world in a bad light.

"I knew as a whistleblower I would come under attack" - Azeem Rafiq vehemently denies the accustations laid out against him

The former cricketer has labeled the claims against him as a "coordinated campaign of lies" and "categorically untrue."

While he says that he anticipated this as he went against the entire system, he is finding it difficult to protect his family over the ongoing saga.

Claiming that he will not be intimidated by the hoard of lies that are making the rounds, he said:

"These allegations are categorically untrue. I knew as a whistleblower I would come under attack. What I did not expect was a never-ending, coordinated campaign of lies, which has caused serious risk to me and my family's safety. I have been vindicated over and over again, and will not be intimidated by those who seek to silence me."

According to a separate report by The Cricketer, the Karachi-born player is set to move with his entire family abroad. He has been strafed with abuse both online and in person since the trial ended.

