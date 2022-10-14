T20 World Cup 2022: "It is best that you stay cool and relaxed for this game" - Babar Azam on how Pakistan intend to approach the high-intensity match against India 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has shed light on how the team plans to approach the upcoming high-octane encounter against India at the T20 World Cup 2022. The arch-rivals are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and will face each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

The Men in Green recently recorded a tri-series win over New Zealand and Bangladesh. They concluded their preparations for the upcoming tournament on a high after defeating the hosts by five wickets in the final.

Stating that Pakistan will maintain their composure and will avoid getting drawn into the hype of the Indo-Pak game, Babar said:

"Look, our preparations and this series particularly is meant for that (match against India)...and look, the India vs Pakistan are always a high-intensity one. And it is best that you stay cool and relaxed for this game because it helps you to perform better. And on the day we will try and give our hundred percent."

Pakistan recorded their first triumph over India in a World Cup game (ODI or T20I) at the T20 World Cup last year. They beat the Indians by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Since then, the teams have faced each other twice during the 2022 Asia Cup, with both sides winning one game each.

"You get a lot of confidence out of that" - Babar Azam on Pakistan's form heading into the T20 World Cup

Until August 2022, Pakistan had only played a solitary T20I this year. Since then, they have competed in the Asia Cup 2022, a seven-match T20I series against England at home and a tri-series in New Zealand.

While the side narrowly fell short in the Asia Cup and the home series, there were a lot of positives to take, especially considering they were without the services of ace pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Praising his players for adjusting well to the conditions in New Zealand ahead of the World Cup, Babar said:

"Definitely... look, before the world cup, we have had such a great opportunity. I think the way our boys have responded and the way they read the conditions here, the way our bowlers have bowled so well here, throughout the tournament and the batters have also scored runs."

They will now make their way to Australia, where they will initially play a warm-up contest against England before locking horns with India.

How far will the Men in Green progress in the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

