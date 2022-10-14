"Rizwan and Babar must be paying half of their salaries to Nawaz" - Pakistan fans jubilant after middle order clicks to secure tri-series win over New Zealand 

Pakistan recorded a thrilling five-wicket win over New Zealand in the final of the tri-series involving Bangladesh as well on Friday, October 14. Mohammad Nawaz was adjudged Player of the Match for his blistering 22-ball 38-run knock during the run chase and a tight bowling spell that yielded the wicket of Glenn Phillips.
The all-rounder has been quite a revelation for Babar Azam's side as a floater batter. His exploits were first on show during the Asia Cup 2022, where he scored 42 runs off 20 deliveries against India in a Super 4 game, coming in at No. 4. He played a big hand in Pakistan securing a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the previous contest.
After electing to bowl first, Pakistan restricted New Zealand to 163-7 courtesy of some excellent death bowling. The hosts were primed to post a huge total with the score reading 134-4 with four overs remaining. Haris Rauf continued his fine run of form and was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-22.
The Men in Green were guilty of forging a slow start once again as they ended the powerplay with just 33 runs to their name. With Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan departing in the space of nine deliveries, Pakistan were in a spot of bother. The required rate climbed up against the heavily-critcized middle order.
However, led by Mohammad Nawaz, the visitors staked their claim in the chase. The all-rounder was well supported by Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed as they scaled the target with three balls to spare.
The Twitterati lavished praise on Mohammad Nawaz's yet another impactful knock but lambasted opening batter Rizwan's approach yet again.
Pakistan head into the T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of some decent form
Babar's side lost the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka and then lost a closely contested seven-match T20I series by a 4-3 margin to England at home before claiming the tri-series in New Zealand. The side will be strengthened by the return of bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi, while the upstage by the middle-order batters is also something that the team can take in their stride.
Pakistan will play England in a warm-up contest next week before starting their T20 World Cup campaign against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.
