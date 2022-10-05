"Babar Azam was given captaincy of all three formats at a very young age and they did injustice to him" - Mudassar Nazar

Former Pakistan opener Mudassar Nazar feels captaincy duties fell into Babar Azam's hands way too early and that pressure has impacted his batting performances. Nazar stated that the pressure was evident during the final T20I in Lahore against England when Babar dropped multiple catches.

Babar Azam dropped Dawid Malan in the 12th over and Harry Brook in the 16th as the duo ran away with the game. Malan and Brook stayed unbeaten on 78 and 46, respectively, and formed an unbroken partnership of 108. The tourists piled up 209 and eventually won by 67 runs.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Nazar stated that it was a wrong decision to give Babar Azam the captaincy early on and it needs addressing quickly as he is a world-class batter.

"Babar was given captaincy of all three formats at a very young age and they did injustice to him. Everything when you win matches but when pressure comes, the most is on the captain. He dropped catches in the last T20I due to pressure, he is one of the best catchers. Catches dropped but it was quite evident it is due to pressure. He is a world class player and if his form disappears due to prssure, Pakistan will be dented badly going forward."

Although Babar Azam struggled in the 2022 Asia Cup, he finished the T20 series against England as the second-highest run-getter. The right-handed batter averaged 57 in seven matches and scored 285 runs, with a century and a fifty.

"Middle-order has been the main weakness which has caused trouble for Pakistan" - Mudassar Nazar

Mudassar Nazar. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 66-year-old also criticized the selectors for sticking with the same middle-order batters despite knowing their vulnerability. He believes that Shoaib Malik needed to be there, given his experience.

"Middle-order has been the main weakness which has caused trouble for Pakistan. There have been voices over the vulnerability of this middle order while selectors were adamant about playing the same batters at that position. Pakistan are playing with a format where Babar and Rizwan bat till the 12 and 13 overs while in the end, sloggers can come and help set a target, but this was not happening.

"The way Pakistan play, Shoaib Malik must be there because they take the innings deep and Malik knows how to bat till the end. He has been doing this in franchise cricket."

Cricket Pakistan @cricketpakcompk



Read more:



#CricketPakistan Babar Azam's request for Shoaib Malik's INCLUSION in the Pakistan T20 side IGNORED by Mohammad WasimRead more: bit.ly/3ARS5ut Babar Azam's request for Shoaib Malik's INCLUSION in the Pakistan T20 side IGNORED by Mohammad Wasim ❌Read more: bit.ly/3ARS5ut#CricketPakistan https://t.co/9BkzMeMSp1

Malik, a veteran of 124 T20Is, hasn't played for Pakistan since November 2021. The all-rounder claimed in an interview that he will return to the side only if the skipper wants him to. Let's see whether Babar Azam wants Malik back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far