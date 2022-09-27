BCCI declines ECB's offer to host India-Pakistan matches as neutral hosts - Reports 

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has reiterated that India and Pakistan will only continue to face each other in multi-team events. The response from the cricket board comes after the England Cricket Board (ECB) offered its venues for a potential bilateral series between the two neighboring nations.

Over the last decade, the arch-rivals have only played against each other in multi-team tournaments organized by the ICC as well as the Asia Cup. The last bilateral series between the two nations was back in 2012, following which rising political tensions have made it difficult for the tours to be conducted.

Stating it was 'weird' that the ECB approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with such a proposition, a senior BCCI official privy to India's position told PTI on Tuesday (September 27):

"Firstly, the ECB spoke to PCB about an Indo-Pak series and that's a bit weird. In any case, a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will decide but it is the decision of the government. As of now, the stance remains the same. We only play Pakistan at multi-team events."

Rohit Sharma's side recently faced Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022 twice. The two sides are also scheduled to compete in the Super 4s stage of the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

ECB offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan

ECB deputy chairman Martin Darlow brought up discussions with the PCB about the two arch-rivals playing a Test series on English soil. A report from the Telegraph earlier today clarified the ECB's motive behind the offer as well as the PCB's response to it. The report read:

"The matches would attract big crowds in the UK, which has a large expat south Asian population. The matches attract huge sponsorship revenue and television audiences. PCB is not keen on playing India at a neutral venue but are grateful for the ECB's offer, which shows the growing relationship between the two boards."

Nick Hoult @NHoultCricket ECB offer to host India and Pakistan Test series in England telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2022/0… ECB offer to host India and Pakistan Test series in England telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2022/0…

It should be noted that the two sides last squared off in the longest format of the game in 2007. Moreover, the Men in Blue's last tour across the border came in 2006.

Is the prospect of a Test series between the two nations being contested in a neutral venue a viable idea? Let us know what you think.

