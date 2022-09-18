BCCI unveils Team India’s new T20I jersey 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday (September 18), unveiled Team India’s new T20I jersey. The new Men in Blue jersey was revealed on the official social media handles of the Indian cricket board.

Team India are currently in Mohali for the first T20I against Australia, which will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday (September 20).

While revealing the jersey on their official social media handles, BCCI wrote:

"To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey #HarFanKiJersey #TeamIndia.”

The new jersey, for both men’s and women’s teams, is prominently light blue with a darker shade on the shoulders. A pattern design is also visible on the t-shirt.

The image shared by BCCI features Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Hardik Pandya, among others, wearing the new jersey.

“It is a definite option for us” - Team India skipper on Virat Kohli opening in T20 World Cup

Team India are currently preparing for the three-match T20I series against Australia. Speaking ahead of the series, skipper Rohit admitted that Virat Kohli opening the innings is an “option” for the T20 World Cup. At a press conference, he said:

"It is always nice to have options available for you. It is important going into a World Cup that you have flexibility. You want the players to be in best shape batting at any position. When we try and do something new, that does not mean that's a problem.

"For us, we understand the quality of all our players and what they bring for us. But yeah, it is an option (Virat Kohli opening) for us, we will always keep that in mind. Since we have not taken a third opener, he opens for his franchise in the IPL and he has done really well, so it is a definite option for us," he added.

Team India will take on Australia in three T20Is from September 20 to 25. They will subsequently also face South Africa in three T20Is at home. Both series will be crucial keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

Team India’s squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

