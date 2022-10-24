"Best Diwali gift India could have asked for!" - Film stars go gaga over Virat Kohli's herculean knock in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

rolific Indian batter Virat Kohli is undoubtedly a celebrity in his country thanks to his exploits for the national team. His status was only enhanced following his spectacular knock to help India defeat Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener on Sunday (October 23).

Several stars from the Indian film industry were glued to their TV sets and amazed to watch him bat. The former Indian skipper took the game away from the opposition on Sunday in incredible fashion.

From a hopeless situation at 31/4, Kohli first built a partnership with Hardik Pandya (40 off 37). He then changed gears at just the right time to get India off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Several movie stars, including Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, took to Twitter to express their admiration for Virat Kohli and his incredible match-winning ability. Tollywood superstar Ram Charan tweeted:

"What an excellent match!! @imVkohli and the entire team kudos on the win, best Diwali gift India could have asked for!"

Here are some of the reactions to Kohli's outstanding unbeaten 82 from 53 balls:

Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan

Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!

Rahul Bose @RahulBose1 Would just like to say @imVkohli 's six off the penultimate ball of the 19th over was almost biomechanically impossible. Wow. Incredible. #indvspakmatch

Nivedhithaa Sathish @nivedhithaa_Sat

I just witnessed the best match of my life.

Nivedhithaa Sathish @nivedhithaa_Sat

I just witnessed the best match of my life.

Couldn't have asked for a better Diwali gift, Thank you KING

Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 @juniorbachchan

Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 @juniorbachchan

That's the tweet. King Kohli!!!

Virat Kohli has played his best innings for India: Rohit Sharma

Captain Rohit Sharma gave the fans a memorable moment when he picked up Virat Kohli to celebrate India's emphatic win. It spoke volumes about the bond that the duo share, having played together for more than a decade.

Not long ago, when Kohli wasn't in the greatest of form, Rohit was questioned about the former captain's place in India's T20I squad. However, the Indian captain always replied by stating that the team management had faith in Kohli and his abilities.

Here's what Rohit Sharma had to say in the post-match presentation following the win over Pakistan:

"Those two guys (Kohli and Pandya) are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this."

He added:

"We were in no position to win this. The way we won that's more pleasing for us. Hats off to Virat for the way he batted, has to be the best innings he has played for India."

The Men in Blue will take on the Netherlands next on October 27 at the SCG.

