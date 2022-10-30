"Best T20 batter in the world today? Look no further" - Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav for incredible rearguard action against SA in T20 World Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav played an incredible knock of 68(40) against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday. The 32-year-old almost single-handedly pulled Team India out of a precarious situation and has given the bowlers a total that they can at least try and defend.
The Men in Blue were in a horrible situation at 49/5 and at one stage, it looked like they could get bundled up even before reaching the 100-run mark. However, Suryakumar Yadav's one-man show simply showed why he is regarded as one of the best T20I batters in the world.
Fans on Twitter hailed 'SKY' for his herculean knock and they feel there is absolutely no doubt that he is the best in the world in this format.
Suryakumar Yadav proves he can deliver in crunch games
There was a lot of talk about how Suryakumar Yadav's high-risk approach goes against him in big games and the same was seen when he was dismissed for just 15 against Pakistan.
However, Yadav stood tall when his team needed him in testing conditions in Perth. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got off to a cautious start, but both perished in Lungi Ngidi's first over.
Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya all made some questionable shot selections before being dismissed. For someone as naturally aggressive as SKY, he tried to take calculated risks and rotate the strike alongside Dinesh Karthik.
Yadav stitched crucial partnerships first with Karthik and then with Ravichandran Ashwin. Although he couldn't stay unbeaten till the end, SKY has ensured that India have a competitive total to defend.
Arshdeep Singh has already provided his team with a dream start as the Proteas have lost a couple of wickets at the time of writing. The game definitely has the makings of an absolute humdinger.
