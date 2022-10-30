"Best T20 batter in the world today? Look no further" - Fans hail Suryakumar Yadav for incredible rearguard action against SA in T20 World Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav played an incredible knock of 68(40) against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday. The 32-year-old almost single-handedly pulled Team India out of a precarious situation and has given the bowlers a total that they can at least try and defend.

The Men in Blue were in a horrible situation at 49/5 and at one stage, it looked like they could get bundled up even before reaching the 100-run mark. However, Suryakumar Yadav's one-man show simply showed why he is regarded as one of the best T20I batters in the world.

Fans on Twitter hailed 'SKY' for his herculean knock and they feel there is absolutely no doubt that he is the best in the world in this format. Here are some of the reactions:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire No other batsman even crossed 110 strike rate and this guy anchored the whole innings while striking at 170. It gets even even crazy to think that it's still less than his career strike rate. No other batsman even crossed 110 strike rate and this guy anchored the whole innings while striking at 170. It gets even even crazy to think that it's still less than his career strike rate.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav: 68(40)

Extras: 8

Rest of the batters: 57(80) Suryakumar Yadav: 68(40)Extras: 8Rest of the batters: 57(80)

Vaishnavi Bhaskaran @vaishbhaskaran Oho look, a 50 at 166 against an attack that has made everyone else look like a 2nd XI club side by famous minnow-basher suryakumar yadav Oho look, a 50 at 166 against an attack that has made everyone else look like a 2nd XI club side by famous minnow-basher suryakumar yadav

Manya @CSKian716 Not only he is the best T20I batter right now, SKY is the best No.1 ranked T20I batsman we've had in a long time. Not only he is the best T20I batter right now, SKY is the best No.1 ranked T20I batsman we've had in a long time.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup To take the team from 49/5 to a decent score at a strike-rate of 170....what a player! Suryakumar Yadav To take the team from 49/5 to a decent score at a strike-rate of 170....what a player! Suryakumar Yadav 🙏#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup

Abhishek @abhishekr2502 🏻

#T20WorldCup How is there even a question on who is the real World Number 1 batsman in T20Is? SKY miles ahead. What Temperament. How is there even a question on who is the real World Number 1 batsman in T20Is? SKY miles ahead. What Temperament. 🙌🏻#T20WorldCup

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



He's got nerves of high quality steel. Suryakumar Yadav, thou art a delight! #INDvSA For a so called 'minnow basher' he's decent isn't he?He's got nerves of high quality steel. Suryakumar Yadav, thou art a delight! #T20WorldCup For a so called 'minnow basher' he's decent isn't he?He's got nerves of high quality steel. Suryakumar Yadav, thou art a delight! #T20WorldCup #INDvSA

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India 49 for 5 from 8.3 overs at Perth against Rabada, Parnell, Nortje, Lungi.



Then came Surya show, smashed 68 runs from 40 balls. One of the best knock ever. India 49 for 5 from 8.3 overs at Perth against Rabada, Parnell, Nortje, Lungi.Then came Surya show, smashed 68 runs from 40 balls. One of the best knock ever. https://t.co/TK0kmKKBB7

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



1) 183.87

2) 147.05

3) 155.00

4) 209.67

5) 212.72

6) 172.72

7) 261.53

8) 191.66

9) 151.52

10) 277.27

11) 204.00

12) 170.00*







#T20WorldCup Suryakumar's all 50+ Scores SR in T20I1) 183.872) 147.053) 155.004) 209.675) 212.726) 172.727) 261.538) 191.669) 151.5210) 277.2711) 204.0012) 170.00* Suryakumar's all 50+ Scores SR in T20I1) 183.872) 147.053) 155.004) 209.675) 212.726) 172.727) 261.538) 191.669) 151.5210) 277.2711) 204.0012) 170.00*🐐#T20WorldCup

Yash._.45x10 @Yash_45x10 Parnell's reaction says it all about how big SKY'S wicket was🥵 Parnell's reaction says it all about how big SKY'S wicket was🥵

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS One of the knock for the ages from Sky. If India bowl well, they have an outside chance and if not for anyone, should do it for this man who has saved the blushes for the side too often.



Played Surya. One of the knock for the ages from Sky. If India bowl well, they have an outside chance and if not for anyone, should do it for this man who has saved the blushes for the side too often. Played Surya.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Averages 48.59 with strike-rate of 175.53.

#T20WorldCup #INDvSA Suryakumar Yadav is the first Indian to score 1000 T20 runs in a calendar year while batting at No.4 or lower.Averages 48.59 with strike-rate of 175.53. Suryakumar Yadav is the first Indian to score 1000 T20 runs in a calendar year while batting at No.4 or lower.Averages 48.59 with strike-rate of 175.53.#T20WorldCup #INDvSA

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav played an outstanding innings of 68 in 40 balls - rescued India from a terrible situation, one of the best knocks of this World Cup.



Take a bow, Sky! Suryakumar Yadav played an outstanding innings of 68 in 40 balls - rescued India from a terrible situation, one of the best knocks of this World Cup.Take a bow, Sky! https://t.co/ilrEvgdOmP

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #INDvSA 68 quality runs that command nothing short of a standing ovation. That was special, Suryakumar Yadav. A special knock, archetypal of the man himself! #T20WorldCup 68 quality runs that command nothing short of a standing ovation. That was special, Suryakumar Yadav. A special knock, archetypal of the man himself! #T20WorldCup #INDvSA

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar Best T20 batter in the world today? Look no further than Surya Kumar Yadav! Best T20 batter in the world today? Look no further than Surya Kumar Yadav!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns When the sun at Perth came down, the Sky of Team India raised under pressure. When the sun at Perth came down, the Sky of Team India raised under pressure.

Suryakumar Yadav proves he can deliver in crunch games

There was a lot of talk about how Suryakumar Yadav's high-risk approach goes against him in big games and the same was seen when he was dismissed for just 15 against Pakistan.

However, Yadav stood tall when his team needed him in testing conditions in Perth. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got off to a cautious start, but both perished in Lungi Ngidi's first over.

Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya all made some questionable shot selections before being dismissed. For someone as naturally aggressive as SKY, he tried to take calculated risks and rotate the strike alongside Dinesh Karthik.

Yadav stitched crucial partnerships first with Karthik and then with Ravichandran Ashwin. Although he couldn't stay unbeaten till the end, SKY has ensured that India have a competitive total to defend.

Arshdeep Singh has already provided his team with a dream start as the Proteas have lost a couple of wickets at the time of writing. The game definitely has the makings of an absolute humdinger.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes