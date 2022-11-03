"Bhau sabse upar #1 🔥" - Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav's bond visible on Kohli's Instagram post

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have come a long way since their face-off during the 2020 Indian Premier League season. They have developed an incredible camaraderie playing for the Indian team and that has been evident both on and off the field.

On Wednesday (November 2), Kohli took to Instagram to post some photos from India's thrilling win against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in the T20 World Cup. Here's what he captioned his post with:

"Character & Conviction. 💪"

Virat Kohli was pumped up after the win and hailed the team for showing immense character to bounce back from a difficult situation and claim two crucial points. Suryakumar Yadav was also upbeat after India's win and here's what he commented on Kohli's post:

"Fire hai 💪❤️🧿 (You're on fire)"

Kohli replied to Yadav's comment and also congratulated him for reaching the summit of ICC T20I Rankings for batters. He wrote:

"@surya_14kumar bhau sabse upar #1 🔥( Brother is at the top #1)"

The great bond between the two top-order batters has also helped them perform consistently for India at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are Indian batting's backbone

Team India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been inconsistent, to say the least, so far at this year's T20 World Cup. This has led to an increased dependence on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, who have been in incredible form in Australia.

Kohli averages a ridiculous 220.0 after four games and has already scored three half-centuries, his best-ever start to a T20 World Cup. Yadav, on the other hand, has proved just why he is the highest-ranked batter in T20Is at the moment. He has scored 164 runs from four games at a mind-boggling strike rate of 180.21.

Yadav's ability to dictate terms to the opposition and get them under pressure straightaway has helped Kohli ease into his innings. The former Indian captain has looked for singles and doubles instead of going for high-risk shots early on in his innings before exploding in the latter stages.

Even when Yadav has been dismissed in search of quick runs, an already-set Kohli has taken the game forward. This was most evident during India's wins against Pakistan, the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Their partnership and ability to thrive in each other's company could prove crucial in crunch games for India at the T20 World Cup and going forward as well.

