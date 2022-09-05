“Chomu aadmi”- Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganeshan lends support to Arshdeep Singh, gives befitting reply to troll on throwback post 

Jasprit Bumrah’s wife and TV presenter Sanjana Ganeshan has joined the growing list of supporters of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer has been widely trolled on social media for dropping a catch in a high-octane India and Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday (September 4).

Sharing a story on Instagram, she urged everyone not to target anyone based on their religion and race and instead use the Internet to make a better place for all of us.

Sanjana wrote:

“While I do think it’s important to stand up to internet trolls and bullies, I do not agree with dragging someone’s religion, nationality, ethnicity or identity into the matter and I sincerely urge you to consider doing the same."

She continued:

“Internet trolls aren’t the way they are because of their religion, ethnicity or nationality, it’s just a lack of common sense. I promise to keep trying to make the internet a better place, taking down one chomu aadmi at a time.”

Earlier on Monday, Sanjana gave a befitting reply to an Instagram user for trolling Jasprit Bumrah in a throwback post.

Interestingly, the original snapshots were shared on January 27. Take a look:

She replied to the user:

“throwback photo hai dikhta hain ahi hai kya, chomu aadmi?” (It’s a throwback photo, can’t you see? Idiot!)

The comment by the user came as a surprise. It is worth mentioning that Bumrah is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The right-arm pacer sustained a back injury and was later detected with a niggle.

Bumrah is likely to make a comeback for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa

The Mumbai Indians speedster is recovering quickly at the NCA. Rohit Sharma and co. will hope that Bumrah makes a comeback for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa in September-October. He will be a vital cog for the Men in Blue in the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

The three-match T20I series against Australia will begin on September 20 at Mohali. The action will shift to Nagpur and Hyderabad for the second and third T20Is on September 23 and 25, respectively.

