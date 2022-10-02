“Can’t be described in words”- Ravichandran Ashwin on Suryakumar Yadav’s purple patch ahead of T20 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin has been left highly impressed by Suryakumar Yadav's stellar recent performances in T20Is. The off-spinner highlighted the Indian batter's phenomenal strike rate, which puts him ahead of some of the world’s best finishers heading into the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar slammed an unbeaten 33-ball 50 against South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday (September 28). The World No.2 T20I batter also hit a 36-ball 69 against Australia on September 25 to help seal a T20I series win for India.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

“His purple patch can't be described in words. He keeps putting on a masterclass on how to bat in a T20. We have Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron Pollard (at his best), Tim David, Hardik Pandya, and Dinesh Karthik on the world's best finishers list.”

He continued:

“But Suryakumar Yadav has the best strike rate amongst them. He is striking at almost 170 and he is in outstanding form. When somebody is playing like that, it's a delight to see.”

In 2022, the 32-year-old has already scored 732 runs in 21 T20Is at a strike rate of 180.3, which includes five half-centuries and a ton.

The star batter will be keen to continue his sublime form in the upcoming T20Is against the Proteas and carry the momentum into the showpiece event in Australia.

“Let’s hope he recovers soon” – Ashwin on Jasprit Bumrah’s injury ahead of T20 World Cup

Ashwin said he is hopeful of Jasprit Bumrah’s early recovery heading into the T20 World Cup. The speedster missed the opening T20I against South Africa due to a back injury, which has now ruled him out of the entire three-match series.

“Bumrah has got injured again. I convey to him my best wishes for a speedy recovery. Since the World Cup is coming, our fans should pray for his speedy recovery. Many of them are not saying many positive things about his recovery. But let's hope he recovers soon,” Ashwin said.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said that the team management is optimistic about Bumrah's recovery ahead of the T20 World Cup. In a press conference on the eve of the Guwahati T20I, he said:

“Till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out, we will always be hopeful.”

Mohammad Siraj has been named as Bumrah's replacement for the remaining two T20Is against South Africa.

The Men in Blue will be in action against the Proteas in the second T20I on Sunday (October 2).

