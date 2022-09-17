“Can’t thank these men enough for their hard work"- Jasprit Bumrah's heartfelt message to the NCA support staff

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah is all set to spearhead India’s bowling attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia from 16th October.

However, this has largely been possible due to the three-member support staff at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) who have put in the hard yards to get Bumrah back in shape before the showpiece event.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bumrah shared a picture with the three trainers and wrote a heartfelt message.

“Can’t thank these men enough for their hardwork, expertise and all the hours they’ve put in to help me get back to the game,” Bumrah captioned.

Bumrah has been sweating it out at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to get himself fit for the upcoming matches.

He will get the opportunity to regain his rhythm in the three-match T20I series against Australia followed by an equal number of matches against the Proteas.

Bumrah’s stint at the NCA helped him regain his full throttle and it was evident from some of the videos he shared on his Instagram handle.

In the video, which was shared around three days ago, Bumrah is seen getting involved in some weight training at the gym along with some exercises. More importantly, Bumrah was seen bowling in his usual run-up and was bending his back.

"Work and you’ll get what you need; work hard and you’ll get what you want,' Bumrah captioned.

A recurring back issue for Bumrah

Bumrah has been prone to back injuries, especially due to his unsual action. With his hyperextension, Bumrah tends to put a lot of pressure on his lower back, which is the reason behind his recurring back issues.

It was back in September 2019 when Bumrah first suffered a stress fracture in his lower back which kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time.

It will be a huge relief for the Indian team management to see Bumrah back in action at the upcoming World Cup, but there is concern that this might not be the last time Bumrah suffers a back injury.

