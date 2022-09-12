"Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches" - Harbhajan Singh backs rookie for India's T20 World Cup squad

Harbhajan Singh feels rookie fast bowler Umran Malik could be India's trump card at the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Umran made his T20I debut against Ireland earlier this year after his superlative run in IPL 2022. Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the pacer from Jammu and Kashmir picked up 22 wickets in 14 games, including a five-wicket haul.

While he was left out of the Asia Cup 2022 squad, Harbhajan feels Umran could come in handy on bouncy Australian wickets. Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer wrote:

"Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran malik in the World Cup team for India ?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia.. Any thoughts?"

Umran has featured in three T20Is so far, picking up two wickets. While he has been a tad bit expensive, the youngster's raw pace sets him apart from the rest.

“Would have been better if his international debut was held back”- Aakash Chopra on Indian pacer Umran Malik

Umran was fast-tracked into the national side after he hogged the limelight with his searing pace in IPL 2022.

Sharing his thoughts on the young fast bowler's omission from the Asia Cup squad, Aakash Chopra opined that Umran was picked prematurely in the Indian team. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer said:

“Umran Malik played a couple of games and then was dropped. I had reservations about that. Either they should have given him a longer run or should not have picked him at all in the first place.

"I feel it would have been better if his international debut was held back. But they played him and dropped him after a handful of games.”

With the selectors set to pick the T20 World Cup squad later tonight (September 12), it remains to be seen if Umran will make the cut.

