Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match 24

We are into the business end of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. Match 24 of the CPL 2022 saw the Barbados Royals take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, September 21. The Royals continued their rich form and defeated the Patriots convincingly to grab their eighth win of the season.

After being asked to bat first, Azam Khan scored a fifty as the Royals posted 156 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the Patriots on 120 and win the game by 36 runs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Nyeem Young grabbed three wickets each as the Patriots’ batters never got going.

With this win, the Royals continue to remain at the top of the table. They have won eight out of nine games and sit comfortably at the top of the table with 16 points. They have already sealed a playoff berth and will look to remain unbeaten in the league.

Saint Lucia Kings sit below the Royals with eight points. They have a better net run rate than the Jamaica Tallawahs who follow the Kings. Both Kings and Tallawahs have won four games each and lost as many.

Trinbago Knight Riders tied at fourth in the ongoing CPL 2022

Trinbago Knight Riders are placed fourth in the points table, having won three games out of eight. They have seven points under their belt and will look to move up the table. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have lost five out of nine games and have six points to their name. They are placed in the fifth position and it will be a must-win when they take the field in their last league fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have managed to win just one game out of six and have only three points to their name. They have four games remaining and need to be at their absolute best to keep their playoff hopes alive in the ongoing CPL 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far