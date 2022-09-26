Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings Match 29

Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings were scheduled to meet in the 29th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 but rain played spoilsport. The game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Jamaica Tallawahs skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bowl first. Just after the toss, rain arrived and no play was possible due to which both sides shared a point each.

With the end of match 29, four teams have been confirmed to have qualified for the playoffs. Barbados Royals top the table with 16 points to their name. They have won eight out of nine games and have confirmed their spot in the first qualifier.

St Lucia Kings move to the second spot in the points table after sharing one point with the Jamaica Tallawahs. They have won four games out of five and have nine points under their belt.

Jamaica Tallawahs have had a similar journey in the competition so far. They sit below the Kings in the points table and will look to be at their best in the playoffs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are placed fourth in the points table. They will face the Barbados Royals in their last league game and a win will see them face the same opponents in the first qualifier. The Amazon Warriors will be hoping to bring out their A-game and finish the league stage on a winning note.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders follow the Warriors in the points table with eight and seven points, respectively. Both sides have managed to win only three games each out of 10 and have been already knocked out of the competition.

The Patriots are all set to lose their title and its been a disappointing effort from them this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders fail to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in CPL’s history

This will be the first time that the Trinbago Knight Riders won’t be part of the playoffs. They have been one of the most successful sides in CPL history but couldn't get going in this season of the CPL.

Same goes with the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots who failed to seal a berth in the top four. Nothing went right for the defending champions and they can only look forward to the next edition of the CPL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far