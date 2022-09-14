"Comprehensive win following that comprehensive defeat" - Twitter reacts as bowlers, Smriti Mandhana fashion clinical Indian victory over England

Led by a Smriti Mandhana special, the Indian women's team roared back in style to seal a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over England in the second T20I on Tuesday, September 13. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have now leveled the three-match series 1-1 thanks to a clinical display at the County Ground in Derby.
An inspired bowling and fielding performance saw the Women in Blue restrict the hosts to 142/6 in their 20 overs. Thereafter, it was the Mandhana show (79* off 53) as India’s vice-captain turned in a flawless performance to keep the chase in cruise control.
It was the kind of display that the team required after the annihilation suffered in the series opener in Durham. A marked improvement on the field, characterized by Radha Yadav's athleticism and Richa Ghosh's sharp glovework, ensured the visitors turned a fresh corner on Tuesday.
Folks on Twitter expressed their delight at the Indian team's performance and reserved special words of praise for Mandhana and Radha.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 79 steers India's successful run chase
England captain Amy Jones elected to bat first upon winning the toss but things went pair-shaped for the hosts almost instantly. Openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt were prized out early and a combination of Radha Yadav's brilliance and a chaotic call saw Alice Capsey run out cheaply.
Reeling at 54/5, Freya Kemp, 17, joined forces with Bryony Smith to launch a counter-attack. Kemp became the youngest English batter to score a fifty in the Women's T20Is as the hosts posted a score of respectability. Sneh Rana was the pick of the Indian bowlers with returns of 3/24 off her four overs.
In response, Mandhana and Shafali Verma compiled 55 runs for the opening wicket inside the powerplay. Despite Verma falling for 20, her opening partner carried her bat in sublime fashion, raising her 17th T20I half-century in the process.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wielded the willow powerfully and did her bit as the Women In Blue romped home with 20 deliveries to spare. The series decider will be played in Bristol on Thursday, September 15.