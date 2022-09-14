"Comprehensive win following that comprehensive defeat" - Twitter reacts as bowlers, Smriti Mandhana fashion clinical Indian victory over England

Led by a Smriti Mandhana special, the Indian women's team roared back in style to seal a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over England in the second T20I on Tuesday, September 13. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have now leveled the three-match series 1-1 thanks to a clinical display at the County Ground in Derby.

An inspired bowling and fielding performance saw the Women in Blue restrict the hosts to 142/6 in their 20 overs. Thereafter, it was the Mandhana show (79* off 53) as India’s vice-captain turned in a flawless performance to keep the chase in cruise control.

It was the kind of display that the team required after the annihilation suffered in the series opener in Durham. A marked improvement on the field, characterized by Radha Yadav's athleticism and Richa Ghosh's sharp glovework, ensured the visitors turned a fresh corner on Tuesday.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: BCCI Women



#ENGWvINDW #CricketTwitter Smriti Mandhana stars as India cruise home to an eight-wicket victory and level the three-match series 1-1📸: BCCI Women Smriti Mandhana stars as India cruise home to an eight-wicket victory and level the three-match series 1-1 🇮🇳💥📸: BCCI Women#ENGWvINDW #CricketTwitter https://t.co/md1ktxCk7k

Folks on Twitter expressed their delight at the Indian team's performance and reserved special words of praise for Mandhana and Radha.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 India win !!!!!! Comprehensive win following that Comprehensive defeat in the last game. Really terrific from the bowlers to restrict Eng to 142 & The batters did the rest. Especially Mandhana who remained not out. Helped Us to win the game in 17 overs. #ENGvIND India win !!!!!! Comprehensive win following that Comprehensive defeat in the last game. Really terrific from the bowlers to restrict Eng to 142 & The batters did the rest. Especially Mandhana who remained not out. Helped Us to win the game in 17 overs. #ENGvIND

Asheesh Singh @Asheesh00007 for 🥳🥳. She scored 79(53) with 13 fours.. What a superb Inning by her.. 🥳🥳



Congrats 🥳 India.. Won the match by 8 wicket 🤩🥳

#ENGvIND Warrafor @mandhana_smriti - her 17th in T20Is!🥳🥳. She scored 79(53) with 13 fours.. What a superb Inning by her.. 🥳🥳CongratsIndia.. Won the match by 8 wicket 🤩🥳 Warra 5⃣0⃣ for @mandhana_smriti - her 17th in T20Is! 👏 👏🥳🥳. She scored 79(53) with 13 fours.. What a superb Inning by her.. 🥳🥳🔥🔥🔥Congrats🎉🥳👏 India.. Won the match by 8 wicket 🤩🥳👍#ENGvIND https://t.co/ViDu4ber18

Ananya Upendran @a_upendran11



Of course Smriti Mandhana followed through on that declaration/ promise/ statement! #TheRealSM #BackfootBallerina “It is our responsibility to score runs and win games for India. We can’t complain.”Of course Smriti Mandhana followed through on that declaration/ promise/ statement! #ENGvIND “It is our responsibility to score runs and win games for India. We can’t complain.”Of course Smriti Mandhana followed through on that declaration/ promise/ statement! #ENGvIND #TheRealSM #BackfootBallerina https://t.co/hOe1GOoMFC

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Already feeling bad for people who missed this gem from Smriti. This has been a proper exhibition and its fitting that she has finished it off with an authoritative thump down the ground. Coz, THIS WAS A VIOLENT POETRY. Pristine, nonchalant, but constantly violent. Already feeling bad for people who missed this gem from Smriti. This has been a proper exhibition and its fitting that she has finished it off with an authoritative thump down the ground. Coz, THIS WAS A VIOLENT POETRY. Pristine, nonchalant, but constantly violent. https://t.co/7IW3lcS9at

PouLaMi @Crictopher17



Well played mam! Well played Harry we won!! 🥳



#ENGvIND SMRITI YAAR! Ek hi dil hai kitne baar jitoge??Well played mam! Well played Harrywe won!! 🥳 SMRITI YAAR! Ek hi dil hai kitne baar jitoge?? 😍Well played mam! Well played Harry 👏 we won!! 🥳#ENGvIND

Annesha Ghosh @ghosh_annesha



The most extraordinary things happen at this venue. In favour of India Women.



🌶️



#ENGvIND #WWC17 Kuch natural nimbu-mirchi-type talismanic powers hain Derby ke County Ground mein.The most extraordinary things happen at this venue. In favour of India Women.🌶️ Kuch natural nimbu-mirchi-type talismanic powers hain Derby ke County Ground mein.The most extraordinary things happen at this venue. In favour of India Women. 🍋🌶️ #ENGvIND #WWC17

Bleed Blue @CricCrazyVeena



One thing I wanna say same is going to happen with Smriti after the end of her carrier. This is just the beginning for her. I hope the world will see another peak of SM very soon. Cricket Queens @cricketqueens



#ENGvIND | @mandhana_smriti | @TheShafaliVerma Smriti Mandhana & Shafali Verma - India's gun batting pair! Smriti Mandhana & Shafali Verma - India's gun batting pair!#ENGvIND | @mandhana_smriti | @TheShafaliVerma https://t.co/NsrumTvdRr Mithali Raj's name in every stat during the match. 🥺 #ProudFan One thing I wanna say same is going to happen with Smriti after the end of her carrier. This is just the beginning for her. I hope the world will see another peak of SM very soon. twitter.com/cricketqueens/… Mithali Raj's name in every stat during the match. 🥺#ProudFan One thing I wanna say same is going to happen with Smriti after the end of her carrier. This is just the beginning for her. I hope the world will see another peak of SM very soon. twitter.com/cricketqueens/…

Ananya Upendran @a_upendran11 #BackfootBallerina #ENGvIND Smriti Mandhana is becoming one of those batters to whom bowlers try so hard to bowl their best ball that they almost force themselves into making a mistake. #VeraLevel Smriti Mandhana is becoming one of those batters to whom bowlers try so hard to bowl their best ball that they almost force themselves into making a mistake. #VeraLevel #BackfootBallerina #ENGvIND

Jeet Vachharajani (Women's 🏏) @Jeetv27WC



For her to be an LHB opener makes it extra special. India & cricket - as a sport is truly blessed! Smriti Mandhana is an elite player in world cricket!For her to be an LHB opener makes it extra special. India & cricket - as a sport is truly blessed! Smriti Mandhana is an elite player in world cricket!For her to be an LHB opener makes it extra special. India & cricket - as a sport is truly blessed!💙

Archer @poserarcher Yay india wins. What a knock by Smriti and this partnership between Kaur and Mandhana was so enjoyable. Yay india wins. What a knock by Smriti and this partnership between Kaur and Mandhana was so enjoyable. ❤️

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 Two Indian No 18s lighting up T20 cricket within a space of a week like only they can Two Indian No 18s lighting up T20 cricket within a space of a week like only they can ❤️❤️ https://t.co/akkCb82vlc

Vaishnavi Bhaskaran @vaishbhaskaran Indian and English fielding between these two matches Indian and English fielding between these two matches https://t.co/REpgmYh3He

Tareque Laskar @tarequelaskar Smriti is in exquisite touch. Nothing compares to watching her in full flow, movements so fluid and precise like a gymnastics routine. Smriti is in exquisite touch. Nothing compares to watching her in full flow, movements so fluid and precise like a gymnastics routine.

Sriram Kuppuswamy @SriramKuppuswa1 🏼 🏼 🏼 @SaGomesh @vinayakkm @Jeetv27 What a stunner Radha Yadav!!! Has to be one of the top 3 best fielders in all Cricket. What speed and coverage What a stunner Radha Yadav!!! Has to be one of the top 3 best fielders in all Cricket. What speed and coverage👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @SaGomesh @vinayakkm @Jeetv27

Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 79 steers India's successful run chase

England captain Amy Jones elected to bat first upon winning the toss but things went pair-shaped for the hosts almost instantly. Openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt were prized out early and a combination of Radha Yadav's brilliance and a chaotic call saw Alice Capsey run out cheaply.

Reeling at 54/5, Freya Kemp, 17, joined forces with Bryony Smith to launch a counter-attack. Kemp became the youngest English batter to score a fifty in the Women's T20Is as the hosts posted a score of respectability. Sneh Rana was the pick of the Indian bowlers with returns of 3/24 off her four overs.

In response, Mandhana and Shafali Verma compiled 55 runs for the opening wicket inside the powerplay. Despite Verma falling for 20, her opening partner carried her bat in sublime fashion, raising her 17th T20I half-century in the process.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wielded the willow powerfully and did her bit as the Women In Blue romped home with 20 deliveries to spare. The series decider will be played in Bristol on Thursday, September 15.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar