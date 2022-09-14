Create

"Comprehensive win following that comprehensive defeat" - Twitter reacts as bowlers, Smriti Mandhana fashion clinical Indian victory over England

India put behind a disappointing show in the first T20I to bounce back with a clinical 8-wicket victory over England.
Sooryanarayanan Sesha
ANALYST
Modified Sep 14, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Led by a Smriti Mandhana special, the Indian women's team roared back in style to seal a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over England in the second T20I on Tuesday, September 13. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have now leveled the three-match series 1-1 thanks to a clinical display at the County Ground in Derby.

An inspired bowling and fielding performance saw the Women in Blue restrict the hosts to 142/6 in their 20 overs. Thereafter, it was the Mandhana show (79* off 53) as India’s vice-captain turned in a flawless performance to keep the chase in cruise control.

It was the kind of display that the team required after the annihilation suffered in the series opener in Durham. A marked improvement on the field, characterized by Radha Yadav's athleticism and Richa Ghosh's sharp glovework, ensured the visitors turned a fresh corner on Tuesday.

Smriti Mandhana stars as India cruise home to an eight-wicket victory and level the three-match series 1-1 🇮🇳💥📸: BCCI Women#ENGWvINDW #CricketTwitter https://t.co/md1ktxCk7k

Folks on Twitter expressed their delight at the Indian team's performance and reserved special words of praise for Mandhana and Radha.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

India win !!!!!! Comprehensive win following that Comprehensive defeat in the last game. Really terrific from the bowlers to restrict Eng to 142 & The batters did the rest. Especially Mandhana who remained not out. Helped Us to win the game in 17 overs. #ENGvIND
Warra 5⃣0⃣ for @mandhana_smriti - her 17th in T20Is! 👏 👏🥳🥳. She scored 79(53) with 13 fours.. What a superb Inning by her.. 🥳🥳🔥🔥🔥Congrats🎉🥳👏 India.. Won the match by 8 wicket 🤩🥳👍#ENGvIND https://t.co/ViDu4ber18
Radha Flying Yadav🔥🔥#ENGvIND https://t.co/n5BZ8h8Rah
“It is our responsibility to score runs and win games for India. We can’t complain.”Of course Smriti Mandhana followed through on that declaration/ promise/ statement! #ENGvIND #TheRealSM #BackfootBallerina https://t.co/hOe1GOoMFC
Already feeling bad for people who missed this gem from Smriti. This has been a proper exhibition and its fitting that she has finished it off with an authoritative thump down the ground. Coz, THIS WAS A VIOLENT POETRY. Pristine, nonchalant, but constantly violent. https://t.co/7IW3lcS9at
SMRITI YAAR! Ek hi dil hai kitne baar jitoge?? 😍Well played mam! Well played Harry 👏 we won!! 🥳#ENGvIND
Kuch natural nimbu-mirchi-type talismanic powers hain Derby ke County Ground mein.The most extraordinary things happen at this venue. In favour of India Women. 🍋🌶️ #ENGvIND #WWC17
Mithali Raj's name in every stat during the match. 🥺#ProudFan One thing I wanna say same is going to happen with Smriti after the end of her carrier. This is just the beginning for her. I hope the world will see another peak of SM very soon. twitter.com/cricketqueens/…
Smriti Mandhana is becoming one of those batters to whom bowlers try so hard to bowl their best ball that they almost force themselves into making a mistake. #VeraLevel #BackfootBallerina #ENGvIND
Smriti Mandhana is an elite player in world cricket!For her to be an LHB opener makes it extra special. India & cricket - as a sport is truly blessed!💙
Yay india wins. What a knock by Smriti and this partnership between Kaur and Mandhana was so enjoyable. ❤️
Two Indian No 18s lighting up T20 cricket within a space of a week like only they can ❤️❤️ https://t.co/akkCb82vlc
Indian and English fielding between these two matches https://t.co/REpgmYh3He
Smriti is in exquisite touch. Nothing compares to watching her in full flow, movements so fluid and precise like a gymnastics routine.
What a stunner Radha Yadav!!! Has to be one of the top 3 best fielders in all Cricket. What speed and coverage👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @SaGomesh @vinayakkm @Jeetv27
Radha is on fireeee 🥵#ENGvIND

Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 79 steers India's successful run chase

England captain Amy Jones elected to bat first upon winning the toss but things went pair-shaped for the hosts almost instantly. Openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt were prized out early and a combination of Radha Yadav's brilliance and a chaotic call saw Alice Capsey run out cheaply.

Reeling at 54/5, Freya Kemp, 17, joined forces with Bryony Smith to launch a counter-attack. Kemp became the youngest English batter to score a fifty in the Women's T20Is as the hosts posted a score of respectability. Sneh Rana was the pick of the Indian bowlers with returns of 3/24 off her four overs.

In response, Mandhana and Shafali Verma compiled 55 runs for the opening wicket inside the powerplay. Despite Verma falling for 20, her opening partner carried her bat in sublime fashion, raising her 17th T20I half-century in the process.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wielded the willow powerfully and did her bit as the Women In Blue romped home with 20 deliveries to spare. The series decider will be played in Bristol on Thursday, September 15.

