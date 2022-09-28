CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph continue to top charts – Updated after Qualifier 1

The first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 saw Barbados Royals beat Guyana Amazon Warriors comprehensively to reach the final. The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this game, where the Warriors suffered their first home loss of the season.

The Royals posted a mammoth 195, thanks to fifties from Rahkeem Cornwall (91) and Azam Khan (52). The Warriors picked up five wickets but were hit all around the park. Romario Shepherd finished with figures of 2-29 in his four overs.

The Warriors faltered in their chase, as none of the batters got going, and were bundled out for 108. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with 37, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a heavy loss.

Ramon Simmonds bowled brilliantly, picking up three wickets. With the win, the Royals sealed a berth in the final of the CPL 2022. However, the Warriors will have another chance of reaching the final, as they play in the second qualifier.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer.

Johnson Charles of Saint Lucia Kings is the leading run scorer of CPL 2022. He has amassed 342 runs in eight games at a hefty average of 48.86. He has hit four fifties in the competition and is a key member of the Kings’ batting line up.

Barbados Royals captain Kyle Mayers sits second, with 337 runs in 11 games. He scored 26 in the first qualifier against the Warriors. Along with Rahkeem Cornwall, Mayers has given solid starts to the Royals and will be eager to step up last time in the final of CPL 2022.

Brandon King of Jamaica Tallawahs is third in the runscoring charts. He has scored 326 runs and will look play a big part for the Tallawahs in the Eliminator. He has hit one century and a fifty so far and will look to continue in the same vein.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Qualifier 1

Alzarri Joseph of Saint Lucia Kings continues to top the wickets charts of CPL 2022. The right-arm pacer has picked up 16 wickets in ten games. He averages 14.94 and will look to add a few more to his tally in the Eliminator.

Jason Holder of Barbados Royals picked up a wicket against the Warriors in the first qualifier and now has 16 wickets in this year’s competition. He averages 15 and sits below Joseph in the list.

Obed McCoy of Barbados Royals follows his teammate Holder in the wicket-taking charts He has picked up 15 wickets in ten games at an economy rate of 7.80. The left-arm pacer has bowled brilliantly and will look to contribute one last time to help his team lift the title.

