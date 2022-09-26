CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph finish at the top after the league stages – Updated after Match 30

The league stages of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 have come to an end. The last league game saw Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados Royals comprehensively at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Bowling first, the Guyana Amazon Warriors bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Royals for 125 in the 18th over. Jason Holder was the top-scorer for the Royals with 42 but lacked support from the other end.

Romario Shepherd bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets for the Warriors.

Chasing a modest total, contributions from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22) and Shakib Al Hasan (53) helped them get across the line with 33 balls to spare. Obed McCoy picked up two of the five wickets that Royals picked up but were unsuccessful in defending the total.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Johnson Charles is the leading run-scorer in the CPL 2022

Johnson Charles of Saint Lucia Kings leads the charts for most runs in the CPL 2022. He has amassed 342 runs in eight games and sits at the top of the table. He averages 48.86 with the bat and is giving solid starts to his side at the top of the order.

Jamaica Tallawahs’ Brandon King sits below Charles in the list of most runs. He has scored 326 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.22. It includes a fifty and a scintillating ton against Guyana Amazon Warriors. He has played a key role in helping his side reach the playoffs and will be eager to keep contributing in the knockout stages of the competition.

Barbados Royals skipper Kyle Mayers missed out against Guyana Amazon Warriors but is placed in third position. He has smashed 311 runs in ten games and is looking solid at the top of the order for the Royals. Mayers will be looking to lead by example in the first qualifier against the Warriors on Tuesday.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 30

Alzarri Joseph of Saint Lucia Kings continues to lead the bowling charts in CPL 2022. Their game against Jamaica Tallawahs was washed out due to rain but despite that, Joseph continues to sit at the top of the list of most wickets. He has picked up 16 wickets so far and will look to add more to his tally in the playoffs.

Jason Holder picked up a wicket against the Guyana Amazon Warriors and now has 15 wickets to his name. He averages an impressive 14.73 with the ball and has been a key member of the Royals side this season. He will be eager to carry forward his rich form in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Obed McCoy sits third on the list of CPL 2022 wicket-takers. He has 14 wickets to his name and will be eager to contribute with the ball for the Royals in their upcoming games.

Mohammad Amir of Jamaica Tallawahs has 13 wickets to his name and follows McCoy in the list. He will be hoping to move up in the list when he takes the field on Tuesday in the second qualifier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far