CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph lead the charts – Updated after Match 24

The Barbados Royals locked horns with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 24th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 on Wednesday, September 21. The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this exciting contest where the Royals completed a comprehensive win.

The Barbados Royals were asked to bat first. Azam Khan scored a fifty (64) and was well-supported by Harry Tector (47*) as they finished their innings on 156/3.

The Patriots got off to a decent start to the chase. Evin Lewis departed on 41, which led to a collapse as none of the other batters managed to contribute and they were bundled out on 120 in the last over to lose the game by 36 runs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Nyeem Young starred with the ball for the Patriots as they both grabbed three wickets apiece to help their side register their eighth win of this edition of the CPL.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 24

Saint Lucia Kings’ opener Johnson Charles is in rich form with the bat. He has scored 342 runs in eight matches at an average of 48.86 and is playing a vital role for his side. He is giving solid starts to the Kings and will look to keep performing in a similar manner in their upcoming games.

Barbados Royals batter Kyle Mayers scored 16 runs in their game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, but he has been the mainstay of the Royals batting lineup. He has smashed 311 runs in nine matches and has played a key role in the Royals qualifying for the CPL 2022 playoffs. He has hit three half-centuries so far.

Andre Fletcher of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sits third in the list of most runs for CPL 2022. He has 227 runs to his name in seven games at an average of 37.83 with the bat. ‘The Spiceman’ missed out against the Royals but will be eager to contribute in their last game against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after the conclusion of match 24.

Alzarri Joseph leads the list of most wickets in the ongoing CPL 2022. He has picked up 15 wickets in eight games for the Saint Lucia Kings and is leading the bowling attack. The right-arm pacer has been lethal with the new ball and already has one four-wicket haul to his name. He averages an impressive 14.60 with the ball.

Barbados Royals’ Jason Holder sits below Joseph in the list. He picked up two wickets against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and has taken his tally to 14 in nine matches. He continues to be an integral member of the Royals side and will look to keep contributing with both bat and ball in the knockout stages of the competition.

Mohammad Amir of Jamaica Tallawahs has 14 wickets to his name and is placed third in the points table. He has been brilliant at the death and will look to keep the momentum going in the tournament. Obed McCoy of Barbados Royals also has 13 wickets to his name and sits below Amir in the list of most wickets in CPL 2022.

