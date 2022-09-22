CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph lead the charts – Updated after Match 25

Guyana Amazon Warriors displayed a good all-round performance to beat Jamaica Tallawahs in the 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted this exciting contest.

On the back of a fifty from Shai Hope (60 off 45 balls) and cameos from Odean Smith (42 off 16 balls) and Keemo Paul (24* off 12 balls), the Warriors posted 178 on the board. The Tallawahs picked up eight wickets in total, with Mohammad Nabi picking up three. Chris Green also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

In response, Jamaica Tallawah’s batters struggled apart from Brandon King, who played a sensational knock. He smashed a ton and fought like a warrior but failed to take his side across the line as Jamaica fell short by 12 runs.

Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, and Odean Smith grabbed two wickets each to help the Warriors win the game in front of their home crowd.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 25.

Johnson Charles of Saint Lucia Kings continues to top the charts for the most runs in CPL 2022. He has amassed 342 runs in eight matches, including four fifties. He averages 48.86 with the bat and has been an integral part of the Kings this season.

Brandon King scored a century in Jamaica Tallawahs’ previous game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors to take his tally to 326. It was a fantastic knock from the opener but he lacked support from the other end as they lost the game by 12 runs. King is a vital cog in the Tallawahs’ batting lineup and will look to step up in their last league game.

Barbados Royals’ Kyle Mayers sits below King in the most runs list of the CPL 2022. He has scored 311 runs in nine matches at an average of 34.56. He has hit three half-centuries, including a highest score of 79. Mayers will be eager to contribute in the knockout stages of the competition.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after the conclusion of Match 25.

Alzarri Joseph is the current leading wicket-taker in the CPL 2022. He has picked up 15 wickets in eight games and has been a consistent performer for Saint Lucia Kings in this edition of CPL. He averages 14.60 with the ball and will look to step up in their upcoming games.

Jason Holder of the Barbados Royals sits below Joseph with 14 wickets. The Royals have already qualified for the playoffs and Holder played a huge role in it. He has been impressive with both bat and ball and will hope to continue his form in the playoffs.

Mohammad Amir of Jamaica Tallawahs went wicketless in their loss against Guyana Amazon Warriors but he has bowled beautifully this season. He has 13 wickets to his name in nine matches. He has an economy of 5.88 and will be eager to step up in their last league game against the Saint Lucia Kings.

Obed McCoy of Barbados Royals has also picked up 13 wickets and sits below Amir in the list of most wickets in the CPL 2022.

