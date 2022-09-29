CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph lead the charts – Updated after Qualifier 2

Guyana Amazon Warriors took on Jamaica Tallawahs in the second qualifier of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022. The Providence Stadium in Guyana played host to this high-scoring affair in which the Tallawahs came out on top to book a spot in the final.

After being asked to bat first, the Tallawahs posted a mammoth 226 on the board thanks to an outstanding century from Shamarh Brooks. He remained unbeaten on 109 off just 52 balls and Imad Wasim provided the finishing touches, playing a great cameo of 41* off 15 balls.

In reply, the Warriors tried hard but failed to chase down the massive total. Keemo Paul was the top-scorer for them with 56 but the lack of significant contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 37 runs.

Chris Green and Imad Wasim each picked up two wickets to help their side defend the total successfully and set up a final against the Barbados Royals on Friday.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Kyle Mayers sits third in the most runs list of CPL 2022

Saint Lucia Kings opening batter Johnson Charles continues to lead the run-scoring charts in CPL 2022. He has amassed 345 runs in nine matches at an average of 43.13.

He hit four fifties but failed to take his side to the final as the Kings were knocked out of the competition in the Eliminator.

Brandon King of Jamaica Tallawahs sits in second position. He has scored 339 runs in 11 games and has a great chance to finish as the leading run scorer in this year’s competition when he takes the field against Barbados Royals in the final.

The same goes with the Royals’ skipper Kyle Mayers. He follows King on the list and both will be eager to step up and contribute for one final time in the tournament. The southpaw has scored 337 runs in 11 games and will want to lead by example in the final on Friday.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Qualifier 2

Alzarri Joseph of Saint Lucia Kings continues to remain at the top of the wicket-taking charts of CPL 2022. He has picked up 18 wickets in 11 matches and has bowled beautifully this season. He will be disappointed not to get another chance to add to his tally of wickets as the Kings were eliminated from the tournament.

Jason Holder of Barbados Royals follows Joseph on the list. The all-rounder has contributed with both bat and ball for the Royals and helped his side reach the final. He has grabbed 16 wickets so far in 11 games and continues to play a big part in the Royals setup. He averages 15 with the ball.

Jamaica Tallawahs’ Mohammad Amir sits below Holder on the list. He also has 16 wickets to his name.

Amir's teammate Imad Wasim has taken giant strides in the wicket-taking list of CPL 2022. He picked up two wickets in their convincing win over the Warriors in the second qualifier and has jumped to the fourth spot, having taken his wickets tally to 16.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far