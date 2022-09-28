CPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph retain their top spots – Updated after Eliminator

Saint Lucia Kings locked horns with Jamaica Tallawahs in the Eliminator of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, September 28. The Tallawahs won the game convincingly to knock the Kings out of the competition.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Shamarh Brooks (47) and Mohammad Nabi (31* off 15 balls) helped the Tallawahs post 148 on the board. The Kings picked up eight wickets in total, with David Wiese finishing with three scalps.

In reply, the Kings’ batters faltered as they never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Faf du Plessis (41) and Alzarri Joseph (28*) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they were bundled out on 115 to lose the game by 33 runs.

Fabian Allen and Nabi picked up three wickets apiece to help their side book a place in the second qualifier.

CPL 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Eliminator.

Johnson Charles of Saint Lucia Kings missed out in the Eliminator against the Jamaica Tallawahs. Mohammad Amir got him out when he was batting on three. He continues to lead the list of the most runs in CPL 2022 with 345 runs to his name in nine matches.

It remains to be seen whether he finishes as the leading run-scorer of the competition as he won’t get any further chance to add more to his tally.

Barbados Royals skipper Kyle Mayers has closed out the gap between him and Charles. The southpaw sits in the second position, having scored 337 runs in 11 matches. He averages 30.64 with the bat and will play a key role for his side in the final on Friday.

Brandon King scored only seven runs in the Eliminator against the Kings and has taken his tally to 333. He is behind Mayers in the list and will be eager to move to the top spot when he takes the field against the Warriors in the second qualifier.

CPL 2022 Most Wickets List

Alzarri Joseph is the current leading wicket-taker in the CPL 2022.

Alzarri Joseph of Saint Lucia Kings picked up two wickets against the Tallawahs in the Eliminator and now has 18 wickets to his name. He tops the charts of the most wickets in the CPL 2022.

He averages 15 with the ball and played a key role for the Kings in reaching the playoffs. However, they were eliminated from the competition after losing to Jamaica Tallawahs and Joseph will be disappointed in not getting a further chance to take the field.

Jason Holder has performed brilliantly for the Barbados Royals in this edition of CPL. He has picked up 16 wickets in the competition so far and has played a big role in them qualifying for the final. He will look to step up and contribute with both bat and ball in the big final on Friday.

Mohammad Amir has moved up to the third spot after grabbing two wickets in the Eliminator against the Kings. He has now taken his wickets tally to 15 and is bowling beautifully for the Jamaica Tallawahs. He is swinging the new ball both ways and is lethal at the death.

He will be a player to look forward to in the second qualifier. Obed McCoy of Barbados Royals has slipped to the fourth spot. He also has 15 wickets to his name.

