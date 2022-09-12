"Dreams do come true" - Dinesh Karthik reacts to his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is delighted to be selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Karthik took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer returned to national colors for the first time since 2019 following an impressive IPL 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he scored 330 runs in 16 games at 55, striking at 183.33.

Karthik wrote:

"Dreams do come true"

DK @DineshKarthik Dreams do come true Dreams do come true 💙

DK made an impact in the five-match T20 series against South Africa at home. In the fourth T20I of the series, the 36-year-old hammered a 27-ball 55 to power the hosts to a match-winning total of 169/6. While Karthik has been in the team for India's series in Ireland, England, and the West Indies, he hasn't faced too many deliveries.

He played three matches in India's unsuccessful Asia Cup campaign this year, but only batted once. With Rishabh Pant failing to cement his spot in the T20 side as a finisher, the management could prefer Karthik for the role. It's worth noting that he was part of India's squad that lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Karthik has another chance this year as the Men in Blue chase their first ICC title since 2013. The right-handed batter has an opportunity to fine-tune his skills with the T20 series against Australia and South Africa, starting on September 20.

Rohit Sharma and Co. endured a forgettable Asia Cup despite entering as firm favorites. After finishing the group stage undefeated, they lost back-to-back Super 4 matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka eventually won the tournament, beating Pakistan in the final by 23 runs.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup:

ICC @ICC JUST IN



India's squad for the ICC Men's JUST INIndia's squad for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 is out 🚨 JUST IN 🚨India's squad for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 is out ⬇️

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Reserves: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

The Men in Blue will open their World T20 campaign against Pakistan on October 22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav