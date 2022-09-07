ECB announces England's playing XI for 3rd Test against South Africa, Harry Brook to make his debut

England have picked debutant Harry Brook in their playing XI for the series decider against South Africa in London.

Hosts England are high on confidence after registering a big win over the Proteas in the second Test. South Africa won the first game at Lord's before Ben Stokes and Co. leveled the series in Manchester.

London's Kennington Oval will host the third and final Test, which will start on Thursday, September 8. England have made one forced change to their playing XI. Jonny Bairstow was unavailable for selection due to an injury, with Brook replacing him.

England's playing XI for 3rd Test vs South Africa: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

Stokes led his team from the front in the second Test in Manchester. He scored 103 runs and took four wickets to help England win by an innings and 85 runs. It will be interesting to see if Stokes can produce a similar performance at the Kennington Oval this week.

Who is Harry Brook? All you need to know about England's newest Test player

Brook is one of the most talented batters on the English circuit right now. He has played 56 first-class matches, aggregating 3,067 runs at a strike rate of 64.75. His highest score is 194, while he has seven centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name in first-class cricket.

Fans should note that Brook was recently playing for the Northern Superchargers in Men's Hundred 2022. He played his last first-class game back in July for Yorkshire against Somerset.

