ECB reportedly compelled to review security arrangements in Pakistan following attack on Imran Khan 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will reportedly review their current security plans and arrangements in place following a shooting attempt on former Pakistan captain and President Imran Khan.

The 1992 ODI World Cup-winning skipper was shot during a protest in Wazirabad but escaped without sustaining any serious injuries. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a leg injury during the shooting and is believed to be in stable condition, according to an update provided by the officials.

In the shooting incident, one death was reported while up to seven people sustained injuries.

In light of the recent incident, England's cricketing governing body might be tempted to spruce up the security arrangements in place for the team's upcoming tour of Pakistan in December 2022.

While the ECB did not provide any official comment, it is believed that long-time security advisor Reg Dickason is handling the situation and is in regular contact with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Ben Stokes and Co. are slated to compete in a three-match Test series in Pakistan as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

England recently successfully completed a tour of Pakistan, which comprised seven T20Is. The series, hosted by two sets of venues in Lahore and Karachi, was smoothly implemented, with only a few COVID-19 cases being a cause for minor concern.

Ireland women's team currently in Pakistan for white-ball series

The Irish women's cricket team are currently on a tour of Pakistan to play three ODIs and two T20Is.

Cricket Ireland acknowledged the shooting incident and claimed that it is assessing the situation, but no change in schedule or alteration to the security system in place is expected to take place.

Cricket Ireland is aware of an incident involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan that took place approximately 150km outside Lahore, venue of the three ODIs and three T20Is between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women.



The cricket board provided a statement that read:

“Cricket Ireland is aware of an incident involving former prime minister Imran Khan that took place approximately 150km outside Lahore, the venue of the three ODIs and three T20Is between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women."

The statement continued:

“Current advice provided to Cricket Ireland is that there will be no change in the threat level as a result of this incident. The Ireland Women’s squad has been briefed, while Cricket Ireland’s security advisors will continue to review procedures and monitor the situation.

"However, presently there are no anticipated changes to the security arrangements and procedures that are already in place for the tour.”

The first ODI between the Ireland Women and Pakistan Women is already underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

England squad for three-match Test series against Pakistan

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

Do you see England's tour of Pakistan going forward in the wake of this grim situation? Let us know what you think.

