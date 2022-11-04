T20 World Cup 2022: "At this point of time, England have an unfair advantage" - Aakash Chopra urges ICC to conduct last matches of the group stage on the same day to restore parity 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes that England have an unfair advantage in their favor as they will be playing the last contest of their group at the T20 World Cup 2022. Jos Buttler and Co. will have crystal clear clarity regarding their equation involving net run rate in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

The air-tight points table scenario in Group 1 of the Super 12 has led to three teams being tied with five points each and only being separated by net run rate.

New Zealand and Australia are scheduled to play on Friday, November 4, while England will play their final contest a day later. The situation puts the defending champions in a tricky spot as they are currently well behind their rivals in terms of net run rate.

Suggesting that a triple-header be conducted on the final day of the group stage so that it is a level playing field for all the teams involved, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"I wish that the ICC conducts the last matches of the league stage on the same day. There are triple-headers on some days of the tournament anyday, might as well make it on the last day of the Super 12s. In that case, no one will know what is the equation for them to qualify. At this point of time, England have an unfair advantage."

England currently have the upper hand in this situation and will take the field against Sri Lanka, having known how the situation panned out between Australia and Afghanistan.

"Even if they win by a margin of 50 runs, it might not be enough" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's fate at the T20 World Cup 2022

The hosts drastically hurt their net run rate courtesy of a heavy 89-run defeat against New Zealand in the opening contest of the Super 12 stage.

While they managed to repair the damage a little with a comfortable win over Sri Lanka, they failed to capitalize against Ireland in their last encounter.

Stating that Australia should look to chase first to make the most out of an ugly situation, Chopra added:

"A win is not enough for Australia, they need to win by a huge margin. Even if they win by a margin of 50 runs, it might not be enough because England will then only need to win their last match.

"Australia's fate is not in their own hands. They should look to chase after winning the toss. It might not be ideal considering the opposition and the conditions, but there is no other choice."

Opining that he does not see New Zealand faltering against Ireland in their upcoming final Super 12 encounter, Chopra added:

"New Zealand are the firm favorites against Ireland, but if they lose this contest, they will be eliminated. The batting order needs to step up with some runs, their bowling is incredible, there is no doubt about that."

Who do you see making it out of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

