T20 World Cup 2022: "It is only a robbery when you are caught" - Aakash Chopra on the alleged 'fake fielding' incident involving Virat Kohli against Bangladesh

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes there is no need to stretch the 'fake fielding' episode further as the on-field umpires did not witness the incident.

Following the conclusion of the Super 12 encounter between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2, Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of 'fake fielding' and feels the Bangla Tigers should have been awarded five penalty runs.

However, with the majority of players and on-field umpires not witnessing the incident, no such penalty was imposed. Bangladesh, however, are keen on reporting the incident on a fair forum as the additional penalty runs could have had an impact on the result of the match at the Adelaide Oval.

Noting that India escaped a huge penalty as the umpires did not witness the incident, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"What Kohli did comes under 'fake fielding' 100 percent, since he attempted to mimic the action of throwing a ball. Had the umpires seen that somehow, then Bangladesh would have gotten those five extra runs. It is only a robbery when you are caught, not the right thing to say, but that is how it is. So, India were given a huge reprieve here."

Footage from the match later on showed that Kohli was indeed trying to mimic a throw to catch the batters off guard. However, neither the players in the middle nor the on-field umpires saw the incident, making the possibility of Bangladesh being awarded five points quite moot.

Claiming that a player can only be charged with an offense if he is caught by the umpires committing the said offense, Chopra added:

"You cannot charge a player with something if you have not witnessed it in front of your own eyes. This might come under third-umpires jurisdiction where they can inform the on-field umpires, but the current laws dictate that the on-field umpires must see the incident in order to bring the penalty rules into effect."

India eventually secured a win over Bangladesh by a five-run margin (D/L method) following an intervention by rain in the second half of the contest.

"That results in five penalty runs anyway, even if the batters were not distracted" - Aakash Chopra on the implications had the umpires seen Kohli mimicing a throw

The 'fake fielding' incident arguably had no impact on that particular delivery since the batters did not notice it while running between the wickets.

Even if only the umpire had witnessed it, that could have had dire consequences for India while defending the target.

Explaining the what the rule book currently dictates pertaining to the 'fake fielding' rule, Chopra said:

"Now, had the on-field umpires felt that if you attempted something, irrespective of whether it made an impact or not, it does not matter."

Chopra added:

"That results in five penalty runs anyway, even if the batters were not distracted. Now had the penalty runs been given, it will be added to the score along with the runs you have scored off that particular delivery, in this case Bangladesh scored 2 runs."

India will next take on Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6.

