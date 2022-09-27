ENG vs IND 2022: "You can't play in just one gear"- Anjum Chopra on Indian opener Shafali Verma's England tour

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra was disappointed with the way opener Shafali Verma performed in Team India's recently concluded tour of England. The 18-year-old scoredn just 39 runs in the three-match T20I series, which the visitors ended up losing 2-1.

Verma's ODI series was even worse as she managed only nine runs across three innings. Chopra feels the youngster isn't making the most of her opportunities and will need to buckle up if she wants to save her spot in the team.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel, here's what Anjum Chopra had to say about the young opener:

"Shafali Verma will need to tighten her batting technique as well as fielding. As she plays more international cricket, she will realize that you can't play in just one gear. She is also not an asset on the field so far and will need to improve in that department too."

India have missed an opportunity to win both the T20I and ODI series: Anjum Chopra

Anjum Chopra was delighted as the Women in Blue beat the hosts 3-0 in the ODIs. But at the same time, she also felt that the visitors had the capability to win the T20I series as well.

Team India had a couple of ordinary days in the T20Is that cost them the series. Chopra opined that the hosts weren't at their full strength with senior players like Heather Knight and Nat Sciver absent.

On this, she stated:

"I thought England's T20I team also wasn't the strongest. Their batting was weak and the bowling wasn't potent enough. So India will believe they have missed an opportunity to win both the T20I and ODI series."

Women's Asia Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire.

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far