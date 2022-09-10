ENG vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Players, fans pay to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Day 3 of Oval Test

England and South Africa cricketers as well as fans paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II before the start of play on Day 3 of the Oval Test on Saturday (September 10).

While the opening day of the Test was washed out due to rain, play on Day 2 was suspended as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

As they took the field on Saturday, players from both England and South Africa were seen wearing black armbands. A minute’s silence was observed to mourn the passing away of the longest-serving British monarch. This was followed by the national anthems of the two teams.

ECB’s official Twitter handle shared a video of players and fans paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The clip was posted with the caption:

“A beautiful few moments as cricket pays its respects to Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, following which tributes have been flowing in from all across the globe.

England-South Africa Test at The Oval won’t be extended

While the third Test between England and South Africa resumed on Saturday, the match won’t be extended as South Africa are set to depart from the UK on Tuesday.

The ECB were hopeful of extending the Test into Tuesday so that four days of play could be completed. However, Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Pholetsi Moseki confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the visitors would not be changing to their original itinerary. He said:

"Yes we have lost a day. The team was part of the decision, considering that they are due to fly to India a few days later after their return."

South Africa will be heading to India for a limited-overs tour on September 23. Moseki added about the decision:

"CSA is in full support of the ECB's decision to go ahead with the third Test match between England and South Africa following the UK's day of mourning. After consultation with the Proteas' team management and given the schedule ahead, it was clear that it would not be in the players' interests to extend the Test and reduce the few days the players have with their families before another long tour."

Sent into bat by England, South Africa got off to a horror start in their first innings. They were reduced to 36 for 6 inside 12 overs.

Ollie Robinson ran through the Proteas batting, claiming four of the six wickets to fall. He dismissed Dean Elgar (1), Keegan Petersen (12), Kyle Verreynne (0) and Wiaan Mulder (3). James Anderson and Stuart Broad also claimed one wicket each.

