England Cricket Board announces resumption of cricketing activities on Saturday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that cricket activities will resume normal service on Saturday (September 9) to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her contributions to the nation following her demise.

The ECB arrived at the decision after consulting with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee and in line with the Official National Mourning guidance.

It means that after calling off Friday's cricket fixtures as a sign of respect following the announcement of the Queen's death, international, domestic, and recreational matches will resume on Saturday.

The men's Test between England and South Africa at The Oval will effectively begin on Saturday while the women's T20I against India will also take place at the Riverside in Durham. The U-19 men's match between England and Sri Lanka along with the recreational games will also go ahead as planned.

Players will observe a minute's silence before every game after the national anthem is played. All the players and coaches will also wear black armbands, while branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying respect to The Queen.

England won the toss and elected to field in the third Test at The Oval

While no play took place on Day One of the third Test at The Oval between England and South Africa due to persistent rain, the home team won the coin toss. Captain Ben Stokes elected to bowl first.

The three-Test series is tied at 1-1, with South Africa winning the first Test at Lord's and Stokes and Co. hitting back at Old Trafford. The Proteas displayed their bowling prowess in the opening game by bowling the hosts out for 165 and 149 to win by an innings and 12 runs.

The second Test saw the English side thriving with both bat and ball. After skittling South Africa only for 151 in their first innings, the home side declared at 415-9. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson followed with another dominant performance with the ball in the second innings to secure an innings and a 12-run victory.

