European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week Points Table: Updated standings after Italy vs Netherlands XI Match 5

The championship week of European Cricket Championship 2022 kicked off on Monday, October 10. A total of five teams will compete for the title, with Cartama Oval hosting all games.

At the end of day one, Netherlands XI top the points table. They won both their games on the opening day of the championship week and have four points to their name. Spain also won both their games but sit below the Netherlands XI due to the net run-rate. Netherlands XI have a net run rate of +3.450 as opposed to +1.986 for the Spanish side.

Scotland XI won one and lost one game. They have two points under their belt and are placed third. Italy lost both their games and sit below Scotland XI. They will be looking to move up the table in their next outing.

England XI are reeling at the bottom of the European Cricket Championship 2022 points table after day one. They lost both their games and also have a poor net run rate of -3.005. They will be eager to register their first win of the championship week on the second day.

How day one of European Cricket Championship 2022's championship week panned out

The opening game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 championship week saw England XI face Spain. After being asked to bat first, England XI posted 104 on the board. In reply, Daniel Doyle Calle scored 57* for Spain as it helped them chase down the total in the eighth over.

Netherlands XI beat Scotland XI in the second game of day one. On the back of contributions from the top-order batters, Netherlands XI scored 156 in their 10 overs. Scotland XI came very close to the total.

Kess Sajjad remained unbeaten on 47 off 21 balls but failed to take his side across the line as they fell short by 26 runs.

Spain faced Italy in the third game which was a closely fought one. Umar Gujjar scored a fifty as Italy posted 118 on the board. Hamza Dar scored a quickfire 46 off just 14 balls to help the Spanish side get across the line with two balls to spare.

Scotland XI registered their first win of the competition by defeating England XI in the fourth match of day one. Oliver James Hairs, at the top of the order, scored 71 off 31 balls to help Scotland XI post 118 on the board. Jack Jarvis picked up three wickets with the ball to restrict England XI to 86 to win the game by 32 runs.

Clayton Floyd and Udit Nashier picked up three wickets each for Netherlands XI as they restricted Italy to 116. Musa Ahmed teed off at the top of the order as he remained unbeaten on 75 off just 25 balls to take the Netherlands XI across the line in the eighth over.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week: Day 2 Fixtures

The fixtures on the second day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Championship Week are as follows:

Match 6, Scotland XI vs Netherlands XI, 3 PM IST

Match 7 – Italy vs England XI, 5 PM IST

Match 8 – Spain vs Scotland XI, 7 PM IST

Match 9 – England XI vs Netherlands XI, 9 PM IST

Match 10 – Italy vs Spain, 11 PM IST

