European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A Points Table: Updated standings after Ireland XI vs Austria Match 10

The second day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A saw five close-fought games. At the end of the day, the Spanish side topped the points table. The Czech Republic are yet to win a single game and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Spain are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. They have played four games so far, won them all, and have eight points to their name. Ireland XI sit below the Spanish side with six points. Portugal have won two games, lost as many, and are placed third in the table with four points.

Austria have managed to win only a single game out of four and have only two points to their name. They are placed fourth in the points table. The Czech Republic are reeling at the bottom of the table with four losses in four games. They will have to turn the tables around quicklyas time is running out for them.

Czech Republic yet to win a single game in the European Cricket Championship

In the sixth match, Portugal posted 135 on the board, thanks to Francoise Stoman’s quickfire knock of 67 off just 24 balls. Sazib Bhuiyan of the Czech Republic scored 52 off 17 balls and took his side close to the target, but they fell short by just three runs.

Spain and Ireland XI faced each other in the seventh match. The Spanish side scored 102 in their 10 overs. Carson McCullough picked up three wickets for Ireland XI. In reply, the Ireland XI batters faltered as they managed to score only 89, losing the game by 13 runs.

Austria beat Portugal convincingly in the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022. The Austrian bowlers did an excellent job to knock over the Portuguese side on 96. Ahsan Yousuf scored 46 at the top of the order as it helped Austria chase down the total in the ninth over.

The ninth match saw the Czech Republic take on Spain. The Czech Republic batters struggled throughout the innings, scoring only 76 at the end of their 10 overs. Prince Dhiman scored a quickfire fifty (51* off 26 balls) to help Spain get across the line with three overs to spare.

The last game of the second day saw Ireland XI beat Austria in a close-fought contest. Ireland XI batted first and were bundled out for 102. Razmal Shigiwal of Austria tried hard to keep them in the chase. He remained unbeaten on 67 but failed to take his side across as they lost the game by 10 runs.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A 2022: Day 3 Fixtures

The third day of the Group A of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will see five fixtures. The five games are as follows:

Match 11 – Spain vs Ireland XI, 3 PM IST

Match 12 – Portugal vs Austria, 5 PM IST

Match 13 – Czech Republic vs Spain, 7 PM IST

Match 14 – Ireland XI vs Portugal, 9 PM IST

Match 15 - Austria vs Czech Republic, 11 PM IST

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das