From Women's IPL to Roger Binny's appointment, here are the takeaways from the BCCI's 91st AGM

The 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has produced a landmark moment as the general body have approved the staging of the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL).

There was a lot of talk about WIPL getting delayed longer than it should have, and this decision will definitely bring relief to a lot of fans who want women's cricket in India to grow.

Several major appointments were also made, with former fast bowler and World Cup winner Roger Binny being named as the 36th BCCI president and Rajeev Shukla being named as the vice president. Jay Shah will continue as the secretary for yet another tenure.

The general body also approved the Future Tour Program for the men's team (2023-27 cycle) as well as the women's team (2022-25).

The 91st Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held on October 18th, 2022, in Mumbai.



The key decisions made are as under

Asia Cup 2023 to be played at neutral venue: BCCI secretary

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup was slated to be hosted by Pakistan, but the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Jay Shah has confirmed that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.

There have been political tensions between India and Pakistan for quite some time now and that has naturally affected regular cricket being played between the two nations. India last traveled to Pakistan in 2006 and it looks like they aren't going to play in the neighboring country anytime soon.

Here's what ANI reported the BCCI secretary said:

"We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue."

