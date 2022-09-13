“He could possibly do what Ravi Shastri did in 1985”- Gavaskar on Hardik Pandya's role for T20 World Cup

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has backed in-form allrounder Hardik Pandya as a key player for the Indian cricket team for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The former Indian captain said Hardik could recreate Ravi Shastri’s magic (during the 1985 World Championship of Cricket, where he helped India become champions) in the upcoming ICC event.

Gavaskar also rated Hardik’s fielding as one of the best in the world. He said the captain of the IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) could affect game-changing runouts and hold on to some sharp catches.

Speaking to India Today, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Yes, I think he [Hardik Pandya] could do what Ravi Shastri did in 1985, where Ravi was the outstanding performer with both bat and ball in the entire tournament. Some good catches as well, and Hardik Pandya can do that."

He continued:

"Don't forget, at mid-off, he affects some electrifying run-outs as well. Direct hits at the bowler's end, catching the batter inches short. It's not just the bowling and the batting aspects of Hardik Pandya, but the fielding aspect that could turn the game India's way. I won't be surprised if he is like the Ravi Shastri of 1985 if he is like the Champion of Champions."

“Hardik Pandya cannot be one of the three” - Manjrekar wants India to use the all-rounder only as fourth seamer

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels India should play with three specialist seamers in T20Is.

He thinks that Hardik is not suitable for the role of a third seamer after he failed miserably during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. The all-rounder returned with figures of 1/44 and 0/35 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Speaking to the Sports18 show, "Sports Over the Top", Manjrekar said:

“One thing that came through for me and I'm sure for the team management as well is that if you at some point in time want to play just three medium pacers, Hardik Pandya cannot be one of the three."

So far, Hardik has scored 331 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.09 and bagged 12 wickets in this calendar year. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope that he delivers on the big stage in Australia.

The Baroda allrounder has been rested for the three T20I against South Africa. However, he will play in the upcoming T20I series against Australia. The opening T20I will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20.

