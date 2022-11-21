“Give your genuine fast bowler a chance” – Salman Butt on Umran Malik

Former Pakistan player Salman Butt has said that India should play their genuine fast bowler Umran Malik, who was not picked to play the second T20I against New Zealand on Sunday (November 20).

Butt reckons he 150kmph speedster can showcase his talent in pace-friendly conditions. The veteran also said that senior bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be rested, if required.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“Give your genuine fast bowler (Umran Malik) a chance when you have a completely different team. Nothing against Bhuvneshwar; he is an outstanding swing bowler. Why is he playing? He is already on the (core) team. At least bring a right fast bowler alongside him.”

He added:

“He (Umran Malik) won’t get the experience of international cricket by sitting on the sidelines.”

Malik, who first rose to fame with his raw pace in IPL 2021, made his T20I debut for India in Ireland earlier this year. He has taken a couple of wickets in three games.

The 22-year-old recently scalped eight wickets in seven games for Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has been included in both T20I and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour.

“Whole world is watching” – Salman Butt hails Suryakumar Yadav

Butt also praised Suryakumar Yadav, who put on a show against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20). He said that the No. 1 T20I batter is at his peak.

Yadav has been in exceptional form this year, scoring 1,151 runs in 30 T20Is, with a couple of tons and ten fifties. The former Pakistan player said:

“This time, Suryakumar Yadav is in a zone and displaying batting performance that the whole world is watching.”

The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 111 off 51, hitting seven sixes and 11 boundaries with 360-degree shots against a quality New Zealand bowling attack. He hit more than fifty runs in the last five overs to take his team to 191-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

With a 65-run win in the second T20I, Hardik Pandya and Co. have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The Men in Blue will next be in action in Napier for the third T20I on Tuesday (November 22).

