“How much ever big a player you are, after a point you need someone” - Harmanpreet Kaur stresses on need for full-time sports psychologist

India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur has once again raised a request for a full-time sports psychologist to be part of the team to help them deal with mental fatigue. Harmanpreet asserted that the presence of a mental-health coach helps players deal with stress in a much more positive manner.

The Indian captain’s comments came a day after England women’s all-rounder Nat Sciver pulled out of the white ball series against India to focus on her mental health and wellbeing.

Recently, Virat Kohli also took a break from cricket after a prolonged lean spell. He returned a rejuvenated player and smashed his first century since November 2019 on Thursday (September 8) in the Asia Cup 2022.

India women will begin their series against England with the first T20I in Chester-le-Street on Saturday. Speaking ahead of the series, Harmanpreet shared her thoughts on mental health and the urgent requirement of a sports psychologist. She said:

"How much ever big a player you are, after a point you need someone - a mental-skill coach - because mental health is as important as your physical fitness and skills. We need to have someone always with us because that is one part that is easily ignored - not only in sports field but even out of the field.

"If we can go to people who can help us on the mental aspects, things get easier and you feel relaxed, and you feel you have more areas where you can go and express yourself," the hard-hitting batter added.

The 33-year-old admitted that the Indian team does discuss the topic of mental wellbeing. She also opined that it is better for players, at times, to take a break rather than pushing themselves too hard. Harmanpreet explained:

"Your performances go up and down, and it is better to take a break than pushing too hard in such times. As a team we want to help that player, and we are very open about players taking break when there is mental fatigue and things do not go as you want."

Speaking from personal experience, the Indian captain revealed:

"Last year, I went through these things playing back-to-back cricket. This year, we had the Commonwealth Games, and the Hundred was there, but I wanted to take a break. Playing back to back does take a mental toll.”

After the 50-over World Cup ended in April, the Indian cricketers featured in the Women's T20 Challenge towards the end of May. After a tour of Sri Lanka, they then headed to take part in the Commonwealth Games.

“She was there when I was going through a lot of things” - Harmanpreet on how sports psychologist helped her

During India women’s tour of New Zealand before the World Cup this year, Dr. Mugdha Bavare traveled with the team as a mental-health conditioning coach. Harmanpreet, who was going through a tough phase with her batting, recalled how Bavare’s presence benefited her. The Indian skipper said:

"When we were on the New Zealand tour, (Bavare) was our go-to person and helped us a lot. I hope in future also we can get her with us, because right now we are paying too much attention to our physical fitness and skills. But mental skill is something we need to take seriously.

"She was there when I was going through a lot of things. She helped me a lot, and my family and friends were talking to me and telling me every day what I am and what I can bring to the team. I spent a lot of time with Mugdha, and got positive results. I started performing again, getting those runs I really wanted to get for my team,” Harmanpreet added.

The right-handed batter was dismissed for 10, 10 and 13 in the first three ODIs against New Zealand. She was dropped from the fourth match, but came back for the last game and scored a confident half-century.

She also excelled in the World Cup, scoring 318 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate 91.

