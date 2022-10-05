Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana among nominees for ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2022

India women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana have been nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for September 2022. Both players impressed during India’s recent white-ball tour of England.

Harmanpreet was the leading run-getter in the three-match ODI series with 221 runs at an average of 221 and a strike rate of 103.27. In the first match in Hove, she scored an unbeaten 74 in India’s chase of 228.

In the next match in Canterbury, she notched up a brilliant 143 not out off 111 balls as India registered a thumping victory by 88 runs. As captain, she led India to a 3-0 ODI whitewash over England - India's first series win in the country since 1999.

While Harmanpreet had a poor T20I series, she scored a 22-ball 29* in the second game in Derby, which India won by eight wickets.

India women’s vice-captain Mandhana also brought her experience to the fore in England. She was the Player of the Match in India’s sole win in the T20I series, smashing an unbeaten 79* off 53 balls in the second match. The opener was the highest run-scorer for India in the T20I series with 111 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 137.03.

The elegant left-hander impressed in the ODIs as well, scoring 181 runs in three matches at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 79.04. Mandhana scored 91 off 99 in the opening game and followed it up with scores of 40 and 50.

Nigar Sultana nominated along with Harmanpreet and Mandhana

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana is the third nominee for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for September 2022. Bangladesh won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 in the UAE and Sultana had a big role to play in the win.

In Bangladesh’s opening match, she scored 67 off 53 in a 14-run win over Ireland. She also scored an unbeaten 56 off 40 against the USA.

Smriti Mandhana @mandhana_smriti #ENGvIND An incredible team effort to power India to a first series win in England in 23 years. What a knock by @ImHarmanpreet . Simply amazing. Lord's, next. Looking forward to ending the series on a positive note. We march on An incredible team effort to power India to a first series win in England in 23 years. What a knock by @ImHarmanpreet. Simply amazing. Lord's, next. Looking forward to ending the series on a positive note. We march on ✨ #ENGvIND https://t.co/dJkcX3dx6U

Sultana finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 180 runs in five games at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 105.26.

