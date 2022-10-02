"He is more than just an off-spinner" - Ben Duckett recalls playing alongside Ravichandran Ashwin for Nottinghamshire

England batter Ben Duckett said he considers himself fortunate to have played alongside Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in Nottinghamshire. The southpaw recalled how the veteran could spin the ball both ways.

Duckett, who made his Test debut against Bangladesh in Chattogram in October 2016, played the first two Tests on the subsequent India tour. The 27-year-old was dismissed by Ashwin in all three of his innings on that tour.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Duckett believes Ashwin is an incredible and skilful bowler, having faced the off-spinner numerous times in the nets.

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks



3 inngs

15 runs

40 balls

3 dismissals



#INDvENG R Ashwin vs Ben Duckett this series:3 inngs15 runs40 balls3 dismissals R Ashwin vs Ben Duckett this series:3 inngs15 runs40 balls3 dismissals#INDvENG

The left-handed batter said:

"He is more than just an off-spinner, Ashwin. He spins it both ways. He is incredible. I was lucky to play with him when he played for Notts and I was facing him in the nets every time I could. Not many people will have that opportunity after struggling in Test cricket and then playing with him and facing him in the nets."

The Kent-born cricketer, who made his Test debut at the age of 22, claimed that he understands his game better.

"I was a kid. I don't think anyone knows their game at 20 or 21 - well, I know for a fact that no one does. It takes time. It's been a journey. I'm not a different player, but I have a more mature head on my shoulders."

The youngster received a recall for the third Test against South Africa at The Oval as Jonny Bairstow's replacement. However, the hosts chose Harry Brook as Bairstow's replacement in the eleven.

"I never doubted that I couldn't play spin" - Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett (Image Credits: Getty)

Duckett, who has earned four Test caps, further claimed that he rates himself as a better player of spin than people think and backs himself to fare well against Ashwin.

He added:

"I never doubted that I couldn't play spin: I found it extremely funny when people said I couldn't play spin - and people still do until this tour - because I know in myself it's my strength."

Matt Roller @mroller98 Middle-overs masterclass from Ben Duckett on a slow, low pitch: 43 off 22, including 37 off 18 against Nawaz and Qadir



Not part of England's T20 WC squad but could be a good option as the Stokes replacement in the middle order for the 50-over WC in India next year Middle-overs masterclass from Ben Duckett on a slow, low pitch: 43 off 22, including 37 off 18 against Nawaz and QadirNot part of England's T20 WC squad but could be a good option as the Stokes replacement in the middle order for the 50-over WC in India next year

He continued:

"I've obviously been working on facing it but I know for a fact if I faced Ashwin in India right now, it would still be hard work, but I would back myself to put in a bit of a better performance than I did last time."

The English batter is part of the T20 squad that is currently in Pakistan. He has delivered promising innings throughout the series, including an unbeaten 70 in the third T20 in Karachi.

