“He reminds me of myself” – Shaun Tait on Naseem Shah ahead of PAK vs ENG 2022 series

Pakistan’s fast bowling coach Shaun Tait is extremely pleased with pacer Naseem Shah. The former Aussie pacer said the raw Pakistani talent reminded him of his own younger days.

Tait also mentioned that the youngster is far more intelligent than his age. Naseem Shah made his T20I debut against India in the recently concluded Asia Cup, where Pakistan ended up as runners-up. The 19-year-old scalped seven wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.66.

Speaking at a press conference, Tait said:

"In some ways, he reminds me of myself when I was a younger cricketer. He's sort of free-spirited. But I wasn't as intelligent. I think you've all seen his natural abilities and skill with the new ball.”

He continued:

“Pakistan fast bowlers have their natural abilities. They like to keep things simple, but they've got so much ability and have a lot of flair. So, that's already ingrained in these guys."

“I must know how to add 15-20 runs”- Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah stunned everyone with his power-hitting abilities against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. He slammed a couple of sixes when Pakistan required 12 runs off the last over with just one wicket in hand.

The youngster spends time in the nets to ensure he can deliver with the bat when needed.

Speaking to Geo News, he said:

"My primary job in the team is as a bowler and that remains my focus. I don't do long sessions of batting in nets like normal batters would do, but I feel I must know how to add 15-20 runs towards the end, especially when the team needs it, and I do practice for that in nets to keep myself prepared."

Babar Azam and Co. will take on Jos Buttler-led England in the first T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday (September 20).

Pakistan tour of England - Full schedule:

1st T20: 20 September, Karachi (National Stadium)

2nd T20: 22 September, Karachi

3rd T20: 23 September, Karachi

4th T20: 25 September, Karachi

5th T20: 28 September, Lahore (Gadaffi Stadium)

6th T20: 30 September, Lahore

7th T20: 2 October, Lahore

