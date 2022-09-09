"He is my son's favorite player" - Sanath Jayasuriya makes his pick between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya recently made his pick between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Both Kohli and Azam are among the top batters in world cricket at the moment.

While many fans consider Kohli the king of cricket, Azam has earned the respect of the cricket universe with his consistent performances in all three formats. Some fans think that Azam would break Kohli's records in the future.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Cricket on Friday, Jayasuriya was asked to pick between the two Asian batters. He replied:

"I like Virat Kohli. He is my favorite player and also my son's favorite player too."

During the brief chat, Jayasuriya also chose ODIs over Tests as his preferred format.

When asked to pick between batting and bowling, the former Sri Lankan all-rounder hinted that he would prefer destroying the opposition bowlers with his willow rather than rolling his arm over. He also went on to select captaincy over coaching.

Sanath Jayasuriya will return to the field in Road Safety World Series 2022

Sanath Jayasuriya will play for Sri Lanka Legends in the upcoming Road Safety World Series 2022. (Image: Getty)

Jayasuriya will soon be seen in action for the Sri Lanka Legends team in the Road Safety World Series 2022. Sri Lanka Legends ended up as the runners-up of the first season. It will be interesting to see if they can win the title this year.

Here's a look at the complete squad for Sri Lanka Legends for Road Safety World Series:

TM Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, and Thisara Perera.

Sri Lanka Legends will play their first match against Australia Legends in Kanpur on September 11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee