"Hero is hero, legend is legend"- Saeed Ajmal lauds India star Virat Kohli's fantastic start to T20 World Cup 2022

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes Team India star Virat Kohli is back to his best after two fantastic performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After a fantastic 82*(53) against Pakistan, Kohli scored 62*(44) against the Netherlands and helped the Men in Blue make it two wins from two.

Ajmal in particular spoke about the six that Virat Kohli hit over the covers against the Dutch, which was enough to show him that the former captain is back to his vintage best. Questions were asked about Kohli's place in the team not long ago.

However, Saeed Ajmal believes that Kohli has silenced his critics in sensational fashion and has shown why it was wrong to write him off so early. Here's what he had to say in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Virat has started to find the middle of his bat again and the six over extra cover is enough to suggest that. He builds his innings first and then goes berserk towards the end. His form is completely back and has wiped off any question marks on his place. Hero is hero, legend is legend."

India's batting could be danger signs for other team

Although the Men in Blue are dearly missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja due to injury, Saeed Ajmal believes their batting line-up is stepping up in crunch situations.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Partnership of Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is:



98*(42) vs Hong Kong.

104(62) vs Australia.

102(42) vs South Africa.

95*(48) vs Nederlands.



What a duo, destruction. Partnership of Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is:98*(42) vs Hong Kong.104(62) vs Australia.102(42) vs South Africa.95*(48) vs Nederlands.What a duo, destruction. https://t.co/ExX0uCwZbH

He lauded the way their batting line-up was built, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav coming at No.4 and turning the game on its head. On this, Ajmal stated:

"I am loving the way India have set up their batting line-up and these could be dangerous signs for other teams in the semifinals and finals. Had they had Bumrah and Jadeja available, I would have said that India are winning the World Cup."

The Men in Blue are high on confidence at the moment and will face a tough test against South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

