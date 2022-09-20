"How can a former cricketer give such a nonsense statement" - Mohammad Asif blasts Aaqib Javed over controversial comments on Babar Azam

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif has questioned compatriot and World Cup winner Aaqib Javed's distasteful comments on current skipper Babar Azam. Javed was unhappy after both Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were backed as Pakistan's openers for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Speaking to Paktv.tv on Monday, he questioned the strike rate of the duo when they bat together. Javed also recalled how he, as part of the Lahore Qalandars think tank, used to instruct players not to dismiss Babar Azam while chasing a huge total when the latter used to play for the Karachi Kings in the PSL.

Here's what he said in that interview:

“Our only mindset is to persist with these two openers and rely on them. They are effective, but where? When you have scores of 150-160 or lower. When we have a match with Karachi Kings and the total is 180+, we never really tried or wished to get Babar Azam out early. He bats at his own pace, and the (required) run rate keeps rising."

However, this didn't go down well with Asif as he took to Twitter to slam Aaqib Javed for passing such a statement on one of the best batters in the world at the moment.

He tweeted:

"I am very surprised to hear Aqib Javed's statement about Babar Azam. How can a former cricketer give such a nonsense statement about the best cricketer of Pakistan infact best of the world. The whole world admire Babar Azam. Very shameful and absurd statement. #BabarAzam𓃵"

Babar Azam responds to Aaqib Javed's allegations

During a press conference ahead of the T20I series against England, Azam was asked about his thoughts on what Javed had said. The Pakistan skipper rubbished the claims, saying that the team wasn't focused on what is said about them on the outside.

He stated:

"It's okay if he feels that way. Everyone has their point of view and I think it's better we think from Pakistan's perspective. He might have his opinion; however, we don't listen to them. We don't discuss outer talks within the team. Every player has gone through tough situations in their career so there shouldn't be any personal attacks."

Should Babar change his approach and look to be more aggressive from the get-go? Let us know in the comments.

