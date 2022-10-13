"I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things" - Sourav Ganguly on his future following the culmination of his tenure

Reigning Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly commented on his future with his stint as the board's president nearing its end. The former India captain is unlikely to continue for a second successive term after initially being appointed as president in October 2019.

As per reports, Ganguly was interested in continuing as BCCI president but lacked support from the rest of the members, who were not pleased with his 'non-performance'.

Former World Cup-winning player Roger Binny is touted to take over as the president of the cricket board following BCCI's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 18.

Expressing his desire to move away from administrative work, Ganguly said at a Bandhan Bank event:

"I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else. Whatever you do in life, the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things."

He continued:

"I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don't become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there."

HIs departure from the BCCI-setup will see a major overhaul of the overall hierarchy as well. With Roger Binny set to be at the helm, Jay Shah will likely continue as BCCI secretary. Arun Singh Dhumal, the current BCCI treasurer, is expected to take over from Brijesh Patel as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

What's next for Sourav Ganguly?

Following his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2012, Ganguly contested for the post of president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He served as president of Bengal Cricket from 2015 to 2019.

Prior to becoming BCCI President in October 2019, the former left-handed batter had a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Delhi Capitals as an advisor. He also served as a commentator for a while, but eventually took a back seat due to a conflict of interest issue.

