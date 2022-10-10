"I would love to be a part of any World Cup team" - Shubman Gill

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill has expressed his desire to be part of any World Cup squad. The 23-year-old, who could be selected for the 2023 50-over World Cup, is not part of India's T20 World Cup squad.

Gill has been one of the most promising batters on the domestic circuit and has also delivered some telling performances in his limited international opportunities.

While the classy right-handed batter is yet to make his T20I debut, Gill has played 11 Tests and as many ODIs, scoring one century and seven fifties across the two formats.

Speaking to the Times of India, Gill revealed that his dream has always been to don the Indian jersey and perform consistently, while also expressing his desire to play at a World Cup. He explained:

"I would love to be a part of any World Cup team, be it for the T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup. I just want to keep performing the way I have been. I'm looking forward to it. It has been a childhood dream of mine to wear the Indian jersey and score as many runs for the country as I can. I am really thankful I am able to do that."

While the Punjab-born batter averages above 50 in ODI cricket, he is yet to get going in the ongoing series against South Africa. He has scored three and 28 in the first two games and will be keen to fare better in the series decider on Tuesday, October 11.

"I really like playing and opening with Shikhar bhai" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan have put three 100+ stands. (Credits: Twitter)

The right-handed batter stated that Shikhar Dhawan always encourages him to be a better player by mentoring and praising him constantly. He added:

"I really like playing and opening with Shikhar bhai. He is a senior pro. I always discuss things regarding batting and shots in the middle with Shikhar bhai. He is so helpful.

"I enjoy opening the batting with him. He is always there to guide me. No matter what I ask him about batting, he is happy to answer all questions. He is a wonderful person and a cricketer. Whenever I hit a good shot, he comes and praises me."

After losing the first ODI to the Proteas by nine runs, India bounced back with a seven-wicket victory on Sunday, October 9. The Men in Blue chased down 279, thanks to a hundred from Shreyas Iyer and a 93-run knock from Ishan Kishan.

