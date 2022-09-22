"I don't think you can even compare when it comes to performances on the ground" - Rashid Latif feels Hardik Pandya is yet to reach Ben Stokes' level 

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif believes that Ben Stokes is well ahead of Hardik Pandya in terms of performance and consistency. The pair are among the leading all-rounders in world cricket at present and maintain an aggressive mindset in their approach.

The emergence of Hardik effectively ended India's prolonged search for a reliable fast-bowling all-rounder. While he is not in India's scheme of things in Test cricket, he is a vital cog in the team's white-ball set-up. Stokes, on the other hand, currently leads the England Test team and recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket.

Opining that Stokes' match-winning performances at the highest level set him apart, Latif said on his YouTube channel Caught Behind:

“So, I don't think you can even compare when it comes to (performances) on the ground. Because trophy is a trophy. Ben Stokes is way ahead of Hardik in that. Having said that, yes, some of Hardik's innings have been better than Ben Stokes, but having better innings and being better than Stokes are two completely different things.”

Hardik is currently ranked fifth in the ICC rankings for T20I all-rounders, while Stokes finds himself in the 61st position, having last played a T20I in March 2021.

Branding Stokes as a proven candidate when compared to Hardik, Latif said:

“There's no doubt that he is a very good player but it's a bilateral series. You see such innings in bilateral series. The Asia Cup concluded recently and you have to count those performances too. I'm not talking about today's match, but Ben Stokes is proven. He won the World Cup and he won Test matches for England.”

The English all-rounder was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten 84 in the 2019 World Cup final. He also scripted a valiant 135 in England's record 362-run chase against Australia in the 2019 Ashes. Stokes has a Test double century to his name and currently boasts a formidable record as captain of the side.

Hardik Pandya has registered his highest T20I score and best bowling figures since his return

The Baroda-born all-rounder's career has taken an upward trajectory since his return to the national side. He recently amassed an unbeaten 71 off 30 deliveries in the first T20I against Australia, which is also his highest score in the shortest format.

His ability to bowl his quota of overs on a consistent basis is what sealed is comeback to the side. With the team viewing him as a reliable sixth-bowling option, it brings an added assurance of balance to the playing XI.

Hardik will next be seen in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur. Stokes, on the other hand, has been rested from the seven-match series against Pakistan.

