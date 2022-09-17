"I think only Eoin would know that" - Alex Hales on whether his recall would have happened in England's previous regime

England's opening batter Alex Hales was unsure of his place in the national team while Eoin Morgan was the captain.

Although Hales made it to the initial squad for the 2019 World Cup, he was withdrawn after failing a drug test twice, resulting in a 21-day suspension. Then captain Morgan had slammed the 33-year-old.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau England have withdrawn star batsman Alex Hales from their World Cup squad. cricket.com.au/news/alex-hale… England have withdrawn star batsman Alex Hales from their World Cup squad. cricket.com.au/news/alex-hale… https://t.co/xEN6uUZlKB

When asked whether a recall was on the cards if Morgan was still captain, he said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"You're asking the wrong guy, I think only Eoin would know that."

The opening batter reflected on England's World Cup triumph on home soil and expressed regret for not being part of it. But it motivated him to get better and win his place back.

"It was extremely painful. It's your worst nightmare: to be involved in a World Cup squad, missing out on the eve of it.

"It was brilliant to see the team lifting it, but at the same time, it eats at you inside that you should have been part of it and you weren't."

He added:

"I guess that drives you on, to improve as a person and a cricketer and get that spot back that you feel you deserve."

England had ignored Hales from the 2022 T20 World Cup squad despite his consistency with the bat in franchise cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow's lower limb injury prompted the right-handed batter's inclusion in the squad for the showpiece event in Australia and the upcoming T20 series in Pakistan.

Current skipper Jos Buttler openly supported his comeback and hoped that the batter could use his experience in Australia to do well in the World Cup.

"I feel as though I've grown as a person" - Alex Hales

Alex Hales. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Nottinghamshire batter looked back on the incident three years ago and admitted that he has matured for the better, adding:

"I have changed. I've definitely matured. I'm comfortably into my 30s now and turning into a veteran. I feel as though I've grown as a person.

"Where I am at the moment - on and off the field - is probably the best of my career so far."

England Cricket @englandcricket Alex Hales has also been added to our squads for the #T20WorldCup and IT20 tour of Pakistan 🏏 Alex Hales has also been added to our squads for the #T20WorldCup and IT20 tour of Pakistan 🏏

England will begin their World Cup preparations with a seven-match T20 series against Pakistan, starting on September 20. They will play in the sub-continent nation for the first time since 2005.

