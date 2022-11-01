Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes Team India star Virat Kohli should have held onto Aiden Markram's catch during their match against South Africa.

The match in Perth on Sunday (October 30) hung in the balance when Kohli put down an absolute sitter off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling at deep midwicket. India were defending a below-par total but had South Africa on the ropes and Markram's dismissal could've been a defining moment.

Instead, he went on to score 52 and forged a match-winning partnership with David Miller, who remained unbeaten on 59 to take the Proteas home.

Afridi feels Kohli simply shouldn't have dropped the catch, especially due to the high standards that the former Indian captain has set for himself.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Shahid Afridi explained how even the top teams in the T20 World Cup have been pretty average on the field so far. He said:

"I don't think there was much pressure on Kohli (during that catch) for him to drop it. But it happens that once in a while such dollies go down. It is all about 'Catches win Matches.'

"The sides in the tournament seem to be focusing more on their batting and bowling but fielding wins you 70% of games."

Pakistan doesn't have good enough hitters: Shahid Afridi

Apart from speaking about India's match against South Africa, Shahid Afridi also analyzed Pakistan's weaknesses at the T20 World Cup.

He believes the Men in Green lack the firepower needed in the lower-middle order to clear the big grounds in Australia at the T20 World Cup.

However, he was hopeful that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would organize camps, handpick some raw talent and nurture them to fulfill the role.

On this, Afridi stated:

"We don't have good enough hitters who can clear the boundaries in Australia. Nos. 5-7 are the ones that win you games and that's why the PCB needs to set up a camp and find such hitters and develop their skills. We will need such players not just in T20s but even in one-day cricket."

Pakistan will have to win their remaining games and depend on other results going their way if they are to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

