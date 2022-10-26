ICC T20 rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top ten, Rashid Khan advances to number one

Indian batter Virat Kohli and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan are among the notable names who have moved in the updated ICC T20I rankings. Kohli's unbeaten and match-winning 82 against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) helped him surge five spots to end up at number nine in the rankings.

Kohli, who once held the top spot, rescued India from a precarious 31-4 to overhaul Pakistan's 159 in the allotted 20 overs. The right-handed batter struck six fours and four towering sixes during his 53-ball stay to script a memorable last-ball victory for India.

With his knock, he is also the top run-getter in T20Is. The Men in Blue extended their superior record in World Cups over their arch-rivals and gained two valuable points.

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan maintained the top spot while New Zealand's Devon Conway rose to number two after his unbeaten 92 in the first Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup.

The innings sees the southpaw pip India's Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan's Babar Azam and South Africa's Aiden Markram. Conway, who has 831 points, is close to challenging Rizwan, who is on 849.

Rashid Khan upstages Josh Hazlewood in the ICC T20I bowlers' rankings

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan climbed to the top of the bowlers' rankings following a brilliant performance against England, albeit in a losing cause. The 24-year-old bowled an economical spell against the 2010 World T20 champions, bagging figures of 4-0-17-1 and dismissing Harry Brook.

Although Australia's Josh Hazlewood has been amongst the wickets, he has been slightly expensive. Hence, his 699 points is second to Khan's 702. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga dropped three spots to six. Meanwhile, England's Sam Curran has moved to eighth after a fifer against Afghanistan.

India's new-ball seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has captured the tenth spot after picking up tidy figures of 4-0-22-1 against Pakistan.

Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi remained first and second overall in the all-rounders' rankings, while India's Hardik Pandya surged three places to third after a magnificent start to the World Cup.

